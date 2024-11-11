Real Estate Capital Markets
Consistently ranked nationally for REIT equity and debt transactions as both issuer’s and underwriter’s counsel
Overview
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP consistently ranks as one of the most experienced law firms with respect to real estate capital markets transactions, representing issuers, underwriters, sponsors and lenders in connection with structuring and financing publicly and privately owned real estate companies, including in particular real estate investment trusts (REITs). The firm regularly receives top tier national rankings for its work as both issuer’s and underwriter’s counsel in Chambers USA, The Legal 500, Bloomberg and Refinitiv.
Hunton Andrews Kurth has extensive experience in taking real estate companies public, both as REITs and as C corporations, and in subsequent financing transactions. We have handled approximately 155 IPOs and Rule 144A equity offerings and nearly 1,200 capital markets transactions involving more than 215 REITs and other real estate companies. In the course of those and other engagements, we have worked closely with the leading investment banking firms, accounting firms and other professionals active in the real estate finance industry. As a result, our Real Estate Capital Markets Group is particularly well qualified to assist companies accessing the public capital markets as well as private capital sources.
Our clients include equity and mortgage REITs, C corporations, real estate funds, partnerships and other owners of real estate, investment banking firms acting as underwriters of and advisors to REITs and other real estate companies, lenders and other industry participants. We have been involved in transactions for REITs and other real estate companies owning or providing mortgage financing for office buildings, retail properties, distribution and flex facilities, apartment properties, hotels, storage facilities, health care properties, shopping centers, automobile dealerships, congregate care housing, golf courses, bank branches, student and military housing, timberland, vineyards, mortgage-backed securities and subordinated and residual interests in securitized residential and commercial mortgage loans. We pride ourselves on our long-term relationships with REIT industry clients. We have represented numerous clients for decades, in many cases from their IPO through their eventual sale or merger.
We have a particular focus on hotel and mortgage REITs, the formation of which requires consideration of many complex tax, securities, partnership, corporate and secured lending issues. We pioneered the resurgence in the lodging industry’s use of the REIT structure. We also have substantial experience assisting clients in analyzing the complex tax and Investment Company Act issues relating to the structure and operations of mortgage REITs.
The diverse nature of our real estate industry clients enhances the breadth of our experience in handling financing transactions and addressing the ongoing disclosure, reporting and tax compliance issues that arise in such transactions. We regularly advise numerous publicly-held REITs and other real estate companies with respect to tax, securities law reporting, corporate governance and general corporate matters as well as transactional and other matters.
Many of our REIT clients have been organized using the umbrella partnership, or UPREIT, structure, both to facilitate the initial acquisition of properties (and the tax planning for the existing owners of such properties) and to provide a tax-favored currency for future acquisitions. We have also advised clients contemplating the REIT structure who ultimately elected C corporation or partnership status after considering the REIT structure alternative, including corporations with an operating partnership, known as Up C corporations.
We are experienced in structuring transactions utilizing the UPREIT and DownREIT structure, to facilitate REITs’ acquisitions of properties and tax planning for sellers of properties. A REIT’s property acquisitions, particularly from broadly held partnerships, can often trigger unexpected registration, disclosure and fiduciary duty issues under complex regulatory “roll-up” rules. Hunton Andrews Kurth is thoroughly familiar with all of the regulations that impact the feasibility and structure of a roll-up transaction.
A number of REITs and other real estate owners have accessed the capital markets through long-term securitized mortgage financing. Mortgage securitization allows a property owner to obtain favorable financing rates while retaining 100 percent equity ownership of its properties. For this reason, securitization can be an attractive source of debt financing for real estate owners. Hunton Andrews Kurth has a nationally recognized mortgage securitization practice and substantial national experience assisting REITs in securitization transactions.
Structuring and closing a public or private REIT equity or debt financing involves a series of complex tax, securities, partnership, and real estate law issues. The preparation of a registration statement and the underlying documents for a publicly offered REIT financing transaction can be extremely time consuming, and the coordination of the financing activity with the real estate work can present difficult timing issues. Experienced counsel with a broad working knowledge of REITs and multi-property real estate transactions can be tremendously valuable in organizing and effecting a public or private financing in an efficient and cost-effective manner, while minimizing disruptions to the company’s ongoing business operations.
We have been involved in numerous merger and acquisition transactions involving REITs and other real estate companies, including mergers between publicly owned REITs, mergers between REITs and C corporations as well as acquisitions of privately owned REITs and other entities by publicly owned REITs. We have acted as counsel on more than 75 REIT M&A transactions aggregating more than $115 billion. We also have advised Boards of Directors of REITs and other companies in transactions involving related parties or affiliated parties. Merger and acquisition transactions for REITs often involve complex issues of state and federal tax law, securities law and partnership law. We have helped structure numerous transactions to address these and other issues.
Our Real Estate Capital Markets practice often overlaps with our Private Equity Fund Formation practice. We represent both sponsors and investors in real estate private equity fund transactions. Our REIT experience is invaluable when a private equity fund is structured as a private REIT or when a private REIT subsidiary is incorporated into the fund structure for tax planning purposes.
We conduct our real estate capital markets practice through a multidisciplinary team of lawyers focusing in tax, corporate, securities and real estate law. Our lawyers traditionally have taken leadership roles in addressing emerging issues and developing policies in our practice areas and serve in various capacities in professional and industry organizations involved in monitoring and shaping the tax and securities laws affecting REITs and other real estate companies. Our lawyers are active on a number of important American Bar Association committees and are members of industry associations, such as the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, and write and speak frequently on topics of interest to the REIT community.
Insights
Legal Updates
- November 11, 2024Legal Update
- November 4, 2024Legal Update
- October 28, 2024Legal Update
- October 21, 2024Legal Update
- April 17, 2024Legal Update
- April 10, 2024Legal Update
- May 9, 2023Legal Update
- January 5, 2023Legal Update
- November 8, 2022Legal Update
- September 7, 2022Legal Update
- November 10, 2021Legal Update
- June 3, 2020Legal Update
- March 30, 2020Legal Update
- June 18, 2019Legal Update
- September 18, 2018Legal Update
- September 17, 2018Legal Update
- December 29, 2017Legal Update
- December 21, 2017Legal Update
- August 28, 2017Legal Update
- August 18, 2017Legal Update
- October 20, 2016Legal Update
- September 1, 2016Legal Update
- April 26, 2016Legal Update
- January 20, 2016Legal Update
- January 4, 2016Legal Update
- December 9, 2015Legal Update
- November 4, 2015Legal Update
- September 23, 2015Legal Update
- April 20, 2015Legal Update
- March 30, 2015Legal Update
- February 09, 2015Legal Update
- October 29, 2014Legal Update
- August 29, 2014Legal Update
- May 28, 2014Legal Update
- March 7, 2014Legal Update
- February 18, 2014Legal Update
- February 5, 2014Legal Update
- January 23, 2014Legal Update
- July 24, 2013Legal Update
- July 18, 2013Legal Update
- May 2, 2013Legal Update
- October 12, 2012Legal Update
- September 19, 2012Legal Update
- September 6, 2012Legal Update
- August 30, 2012Legal Update
- August 9, 2012Legal Update
- June 19, 2012Legal Update
- April 5, 2012Legal Update
- March 20, 2012Legal Update
- January 10, 2012Legal Update
- September 8, 2011Legal Update
- January 11, 2011Legal Update
- May 26, 2010Legal Update
- February 3, 2010Legal Update
- May 21, 2009Legal Update
- May 15, 2009Legal Update
- May 13, 2009Legal Update
- April 15, 2009Legal Update
- February 12, 2009Legal Update
- December 12, 2008Legal Update
- November 18, 2008Legal Update
- October 13, 2008Legal Update
- September 30, 2008Legal Update
- September 23, 2008Legal Update
- August 8, 2008Legal Update
- July 30, 2008Legal Update
- May 12, 2008Legal Update
- February 15, 2008Legal Update
Events
- October 30, 2024Event
- January 31, 2023Event
- November 7, 2022Event
- November 10, 2020Event
- June 18, 2012Event
- January 13, 2011Event
Publications
- November 6, 2024Publication
- October 30, 2024Publication
- October 27, 2024Publication
- October 11, 2024Publication
- October 5, 2024Publication
- September 2, 2024Publication
- Publication
- Publication
- February 12, 2024Publication
- November 14, 2023Publication
- Fall 2023Publication
- August 7, 2023Publication
- May 17, 2023Publication
- February 8, 2023Publication
- November 16, 2022Publication
- August 9, 2022Publication
- May 12, 2022Publication
- February 24, 2022Publication
- February 2, 2016Publication
- February 4, 2015Publication
- October 9, 2014Publication
- January 2014Publication
- Fall 2013Publication
- March 15, 2013Publication
News
- October 25, 2024News
- October 23, 2024Media Mention
- September 19, 2024News
- August 26, 2024News
- June 20, 2024News
- June 12, 2024News
- May 23, 2024News
- May 23, 2024News
- May 22, 2024News
- April 15, 2024Media Mention
- April 12, 2024News
- April 2, 2024News
- March 4, 2024News
- January 26, 2024News
- January 16, 2024News
- August 28, 2023News
- August 25, 2023News
- August 8, 2023News
- June 8, 2023News
- May 30, 2023News
- April 14, 2023News
- March 31, 2023News
- February 21, 2023News
- February 14, 2023News
- January 11, 2023News
- December 8, 2022News
- November 18, 2022News
- November 18, 2022News
- November 15, 2022News
- November 3, 2022News
- November 3, 2022News
- August 15, 2022News
- August 4, 2022News
- June 10, 2022News
- June 9, 2022News
- June 1, 2022News
- May 18, 2022News
- April 28, 2022News
- April 7, 2022News
- April 4, 2022News
- March 3, 2022News
- January 25, 2022News
- January 3, 2022News
- December 9, 2021News
- December 9, 2021News
- September 7, 2021News
- July 26, 2021News
- June 10, 2021News
- May 25, 2021News
- April 1, 2021News
- March 26, 2021News
- August 22, 2019News
- September 6, 2018News
- January 24, 2018News
- January 24, 2018News
- June 12, 2017News
- November 14, 2016News
- September 16, 2016News
- August 9, 2016News
- June 3, 2016News
- May 2, 2016News
- August 14, 2015News
- May 27, 2015News
- August 22, 2014News
- August 21, 2014News
- July 8, 2014News
- May 27, 2014News
- May 16, 2014News
- April 22, 2014News
- April 9, 2014News
- March 31, 2014News
- September 25, 2013News
- June 24, 2013News
- March 25, 2013News
- March 6, 2013News
- November 16, 2012News
- October 12, 2012News
- May 9, 2012News
- April 12, 2012News
- April 12, 2012News
- April 11, 2012News
- January 2010News
- November 16, 2009News
- August 12, 2009News
- May 15, 2009News
- April 2, 2009News
- June 19, 2007News
Contacts
Highlights
- 3 Minute ReadLegal Update
- Publication
- 3 Minute ReadLegal Update