Real Estate, Development and Finance

Getting it done—that’s where we come in. No matter what side of the deal you’re on, we work with you to protect your interests and realize your objectives.

From the simple to the complex, across the full spectrum of commercial, industrial, retail, multifamily and mixed-use properties, we counsel, negotiate, document and close. Whether you’re acquiring, leasing or developing real estate; contemplating financing options for commercial real estate; buying distressed CRE debt; or in the market for a REIT or foreign investment, we’ve got the legal dexterity to handle it.

That’s why builders and bankers, hoteliers and hedge funds, owners and operators all seek us out. Our portfolio of accomplishments speaks for itself, a clear testament to our robust representation and dynamic understanding of issues at home and abroad.

We know that nothing stands in isolation. Issues are always interwoven with markets, economic cycles and legislative developments. So we draw on in-house talent, key industry players and our regulator network to structure solutions that maximize results.

Our Team

We are the Who’s Who in real estate. Our team of more than 85 dedicated real estate lawyers, strategically located in major US markets, has led billions of dollars of deals across the country. And these elite legal practitioners have been recognized by numerous publications, including Chambers USA and Legal 500.