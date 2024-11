Mergers and Acquisitions

Our experienced M&A Team has handled 1200 transactions worth approximately $200 billion in the past five years. With proven experience managing transactions ranging from acquisitions of private equity-backed companies, to leading a $30 billion merger-of-equals to create the nation’s largest regulated utility, our team has the knowledge to handle all of your M&A needs.

From our 18 offices in leading financial and business centers across the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, we advise clients on virtually every form of corporate transaction, including negotiated acquisitions, takeover defenses and contested situations, leveraged buyouts, spinoffs, holding company formations, corporate auctions, mergers-of-equals, go-private transactions and strategic acquisition and divestiture programs. In addition, our expertise encompasses every part of a transaction including structuring, negotiations, documentation, corporate governance, closing and integration.

We represent clients in virtually every sector of the economy, including key focus areas on energy, financial services, manufacturing, real estate, retail/consumer products and technology. Seven of the Fortune 10 are current clients and more than half of the current Fortune 100 are among our clients. Our distinctive approach incorporates clear benefits: responsiveness to clients; common sense approach to doing deals; emphasis on team work; creative solutions; comprehensive advice from initial structuring to successful post-closing integration; and completed transactions consistent with our clients’ strategic goals.

Our record of success has led to our recognition as a leading M&A practice by Chambers USA, The Legal 500 and S&P Global Market Intelligence, where we are regularly ranked among the top legal advisors for global mid-market deals. This level of transaction volume gives our lawyers significant insight into market practices and deal terms.

Hunton Andrews Kurth prides itself on client service and strategic relationships. Our commitment to client service is evidenced by the fact that 90 percent of our top clients date back more than 10 years, with 50 percent dating back 25 years. It is also evidenced by outside recognition. BTI Consulting, a leading provider of strategic research on client service and satisfaction, has named our firm to its “Client Service A-Team” for 22 years in a row (annual survey of 1,000 general counsel) and its “Client Service 30” (firms among top 30 law firms) for nine of those years. The firm is rated among the “Best of the Best” for our Advice on Business Issues and among the “Leaders of the Best” for our Commitment to Help, Innovative Approach and Legal Skills. In addition, we have been ranked as a Tier 1 Corporate Law practice by U.S. News Best Law Firms.