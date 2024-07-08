As leader of the firm’s Accounting Profession Defense practice, Matthew defends accountants in malpractice and fraud cases, and in regulatory investigations. He frequently advises accounting firms on the financial reporting process, professional standards, independence matters, and discussions with the SEC’s Office of Chief Accountant. He has represented the country’s largest accounting professional organization as amicus curiae in matters before the highest state courts in New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts. Matthew is a former member and Chair of the Virginia Board of Accountancy.

Matthew also co-leads the firm’s Accounting Firm M&A practice. He has advised both private equity sponsors and accounting firms in connection with investments in the nonattest business of accounting firm alternative structures and related transactions.

Matthew has an active pro bono practice representing individuals wrongfully convicted of serious crimes, including representing successful habeas corpus petitioners in overturning wrongful murder convictions in New York and Virginia. Matthew received the 2012 Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project “Defender of Innocence” Award and was named to the National Law Journal’s 2013 “Pro Bono Hot List.”