Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s Accounting Firm Mergers and Acquisitions practice brings together a team with decades of experience representing the accounting profession in litigation, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigations and other regulatory matters, and general risk management, and a corporate M&A team that has advised clients on virtually every form of corporate transaction, including broad experience in connection with private equity investments and joint ventures.
We represent investors, buyers, and sellers in the accounting space on private equity investments, asset transfers, corporate mergers, acquisitions and dispositions.
We have particular experience in establishing accounting firm alternative practice structures and enabling outside investment in those structures. Of the four private equity investments in top 100 accounting firm alternative practice structures in 2021 and 2022, our team represented either the private equity sponsor or the accounting firm in three of those transactions. Hunton Andrews Kurth lawyers have deep experience in navigating the state regulatory requirements applicable to such transactions, as well as the application of the auditor independence rules in alternative practice structures. Our team regularly interacts with the SEC and state regulators as needed in connection with transactions for our clients.
Our attorneys are experienced in each stage of a transaction, including deal structuring, drafting, negotiations, documentation, corporate governance, closing and integration. We assist clients with diligence, confidentiality agreements, offers and term sheets, bid submission, advice in specialty areas of law (such as securities, real estate, antitrust, litigation, tax, executive compensation, employee benefits and ERISA) and more. We understand and are adept at advising on key transaction terms unique to a human capital business.
Our significant capability in mergers and acquisitions, combined with our in-depth grasp of the accounting firm regulatory environment, positions our team to provide strategic advice and other fundamental representation on accounting firm M&A matters.
Represented Cohen & Company in connection with formation of alternative practice structure and investment in nonattest business by Lovell Minnick Partners.
Represented Armanino LLP in connection with formation of alternative practice structure and investment in nonattest business by Further Global.
- Represented New Mountain Capital in connection with its announced significant growth investment in the non-attest business of Grant Thornton.
- Represented Cherry Bekaert in connection with formation of alternative practice structure and strategic investment by Parthenon Capital.
- Represented TowerBrook Capital Partners on its investment in EisnerAmper.
- Advised Bain Capital in connection with minority growth investment in Sikich LLC.
- Represent ZBS Partners in connection with the development of the Crete Professionals Alliance, including investments in the nonattest businesses of multiple regional accounting firms.
- Represented Alpine Investors in connection with the development of the Ascend platform and investments in the nonattest businesses of multiple regional accounting firms.
- Represented Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors in the country, in connection with its acquisition of the nonattest business of BerganKDV.
- Represented Mazars USA in connection with acquisition by Forvis and formation of Forvis Mazars network.
- Represented Copley Equity Partners in connection with its strategic investment in the non-attest business of ATA Advisory, LLC.
- Advised Trinity Hunt Partners on its strategic investment in the advisory business of MarksNelson.
- Advised Citrin Cooperman Advisors in connection with its acquisition of the nonattest business of Berdon LLP.
- Represented Smith + Howard in connection with the formation of alternative practice structure and strategic investment by Broad Sky Partners.
- Represented A-LIGN Compliance and Security in connection with investments by FTV Capital and Warburg Pincus.
- Represented Lightyear Capital on its acquisition of assets from and new venture with Schellman & Company, LLC.
- Advised top 25 accounting firm operating in an alternative practice structure on downstream M&A strategy
