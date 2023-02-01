Transactional Insurance

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s insurance lawyers partner with the firm’s corporate lawyers to advise clients on managing transactional risk through insurance and other risk-transfer vehicles. Most prevalent is the use of representations and warranties insurance (RWI). We have been assisting clients with RWI for years, leveraging our dedicated insurance practice to complement our deep corporate transactional, M&A, private equity, structured finance, bankruptcy, creditors’ rights, outsourcing, technology and commercial contracting teams. With their deep experience in handling claims and pursuing coverage, our attorneys can help ensure that the insurance purchased pays out should a claim arise.

Claim evaluation: We have been evaluating the existence and extent of insurance coverage generally for decades and apply that experience in the context of coverage under RWI policies.

Claim facilitation: Hunton attorneys are experienced in preparing the information required for submitting the initial notice of loss and maximizing the potential coverage after a claim is submitted. We can work collaboratively with insurance companies and their experts to facilitate the insurer’s review of the claim so that any issues are resolved as efficiently as possible.

Dispute resolution: Where collaboration does not prevail, Hunton lawyers have experience working through informal and formal dispute resolution processes, such as mediation, arbitration and litigation.

Policy drafting and negotiation: Hunton attorneys have been involved in the drafting of RWI policies. We are familiar with prevailing forms and the enhancements available in the marketplace.

Experience