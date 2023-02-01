Hunton Andrews Kurth litigators have extensive experience representing insurance brokers, accountants, and other professionals in malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, negligence, and other professional liability matters in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. Our lawyers also have extensive experience resolving these types of disputes in alternative dispute resolution proceedings, like arbitration and mediation. We understand the implications professional liability claims may have and work to limit their impact on business relationships, industry associations, licensing, and certifications, resolving disputes as thoughtfully and efficiently as possible. Our team recognizes the unique challenges posed in professional liability matters, from evaluating the applicable standard of care to resolving complex substantive and procedural issues, including proximate cause and the case within the case. We draw upon our deep knowledge and experience in striving to achieve our clients’ desired results.

Representative Matters