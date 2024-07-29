Working with lawyers in our firm’s US and Asia offices, our lawyers in Brussels and London advise clients in Europe on a wide range of matters, including environmental law, chemical law, energy law and climate change. We also assist with corporate law, including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and securities, corporate governance and board advisory, commercial contracts and litigation, intellectual property issues, and matters relating to labor law.

Our award-winning European data protection and privacy practice goes beyond legal advice to provide clients with integrated consulting on corporate privacy risk management as well as legislative and strategic policy advice. We also offer business consulting on corporate information policy and legal compliance.