Climate Change
Our multifaceted global climate change practice helps clients develop appropriate responses to the challenges and opportunities presented by today’s vastly complex climate change arena.
Overview
Climate change, and the ever-evolving regulatory milieu that surrounds it, places increased demands on businesses no matter their size, location or industry. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is experienced in all the substantive areas of domestic and international law implicated in the regulation and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, including environmental, finance, tax, capital markets, trade, corporate, property, administrative, tort and criminal. Our lawyers possess the strategic, political, technical and financial skills to advise on and help implement the best course of action for a company contemplating a voluntary or compliance-driven greenhouse gas reduction strategy.
Clean Air Act
We have the largest air practice in the country and have provided clients a full range of services falling under the Clean Air Act for more than three decades. We advise multiple industries and their associations on Clean Air Act permitting and compliance matters, including in the areas of New Source Review (NSR), Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS), Low-Carbon Fuel Standards (LCFS), Title V operating permit programs, carbon and emissions trading and more. We also represent companies in agency enforcement actions, citizen suits, regulatory development and rulemaking challenges.
With more than 33 air-focused lawyers, our firm has experience representing waste management, oil and gas, manufacturing, ethanol and biofuels, paper, chemical and energy companies on a spectrum of air quality and climate change issues.
Regulatory
Our lawyers advocate for clients in the shaping climate change regulations at the state, federal and international levels. We help clients stay ahead of emerging laws and regulations by actively monitoring policy developments, and in response, work with clients to effectively build compliance plans that fit their business goals. Our work on regulatory issues is comprehensive and covers the full scope of agencies and legislation regulating greenhouse gas emissions. Our lawyers represent clients in the development, review, and implementation of National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) and have challenged regulations in court proceedings, such as significant changes to the Endangered Species Act (ESA) critical habitat rule and the proposed Clean Power Plan (CPP). We regularly convene coalitions of industry leaders to advocate for business-smart policies and challenge climate-related regulations such as the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) proposal and changes to the regulation of methane for the oil and gas production sector. We are also credited with forming one of the first policy groups on carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), as another example.
Environmental Impact Analysis
Environmental impact analysis outcomes should be driven by science, not speculation. We uphold the rigor of the scientific process by regularly reviewing environmental impact statements and related analysis required under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and ESA section 7. We also monitor climate change models and interpretations of rulemakings to provide our clients comprehensive guidance of how their project may impact the climate and animal habitats. Guided by these sound principles, we actively engage in rulemakings before the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and National Marine Fisheries Service to advocate for clients’ business interests.
Toxic Tort
Our experience representing defendants in climate tort claims is extensive and covers cases of nuisance, property damage, injury, death and related claims associated with chemical exposure. Hunton Andrews Kurth lawyers have litigated every significant greenhouse gas public nuisance suit to date, including in cases before the Supreme Court, and we have extensive experience assisting clients in developing strategy and managing public relations in connection with these matters.
Our capabilities are complimented by our firm’s insurance coverage practice that has hundreds of years of combined experience handling environmental insurance matters through investigation, litigation, arbitration, settlement and mediation.
Reporting & Trading
Hunton Andrews Kurth lawyers support clients with emissions reporting requirements across the US at the federal, state and local levels and regularly advise clients on international climate agreements, such as the Paris Accord. Our firm is experienced in the myriad of reporting issues associated with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) disclosure under standards adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, institutional investors, proxy advisors and other private standard-setting bodies. We regularly assist public companies and leading trade associations in formulating policy positions on these issues and advise public companies on shareholder engagement issues and with respect to shareholder proposals on CSR topics.
We help clients participate in voluntary emission reduction programs including the US Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, California’s A.B. 32 and the Western Climate Initiative. Our firm has been involved with development and implementation of market-based emission allowance trading programs, such as the Federal NOx Budget Trading Program, and we have deep experience with EU Emissions Trading programs such as ISDA, International Emissions Trading Association, and European Federal of Energy Traders, having one lawyer on our team who served on the drafting committees for all three major master agreements.
Our Team
Composed of a highly lauded and respected group of lawyers, the climate change practice at Hunton Andrews Kurth is ranked Band 1 nationwide in Chambers USA and is also top ranked internationally by Chambers Global. Our lawyers, including those in the climate change practice, are also routinely recognized in a wide variety of legal publications and directories, including Chambers Global, Chambers USA, Legal 500 and Benchmark Litigation.
Insights
Legal Updates
- March 27, 2024Legal Update
- March 21, 2024Legal Update
- July 21, 2022Legal Update
- June 30, 2022Legal Update
- January 28, 2022Legal Update
- January 24, 2022Legal Update
- July 11, 2014Legal Update
- September 20, 2013Legal Update
- March 18, 2013Legal Update
- March 28, 2011Legal Update
- January 26, 2011Legal Update
- January 5, 2010Legal Update
- October 9, 2009Legal Update
- August 13, 2009Legal Update
- July 31, 2009Legal Update
- February 11, 2009Legal Update
- February 4, 2009Legal Update
- December 23, 2008Legal Update
- December 2, 2008Legal Update
- November 21, 2008Legal Update
- July 30, 2008Legal Update
- April 17, 2008Legal Update
- February 22, 2008Legal Update
Events
- November 16, 2021Event
- September 20-21, 2011Event
- June 9, 2010Event
- April 7, 2010Event
- December 21, 2009Event
- October 16, 2009Event
- March 12, 2009Event
- November 6, 2008Event
- June 17, 2008Event
Publications
- Summer 2024Publication
- December 16, 2020Publication
- October 18, 2017Publication
- April 13, 2017Publication
- August 1, 2013Publication
- January 2012Publication
- December 2011/January 2012Publication
- October 23, 2009Publication
- September 2009PublicationEPA Moving Ahead with Regulation of Greenhouse Gases
- September/ October 2009Publication
- September/October 2009Publication
- September/October 2009Publication
- March 2009Publication
- January 2009Publication
- September 1, 2008Publication
- August 13, 2008Publication
Blog Posts
- The Nickel ReportOctober 15, 2024
- The Nickel ReportAugust 1, 2024
- The Nickel ReportJuly 11, 2024
- The Nickel ReportJune 27, 2024
- The Nickel ReportJune 3, 2024
News
- October 21, 2024News
- August 23, 2024News
- June 27, 2024News
- June 26, 2024News
- June 20, 2024News
- June 12, 2024News
- June 6, 2024News
- April 23, 2024News
- April 22, 2024News
- February 15, 2024News
- February 13, 2024News
- January 17, 2024News
- October 3, 2023News
- June 27, 2023News
- June 26, 2023News
- June 8, 2023News
- June 1, 2023News
- April 24, 2023News
- February 16, 2023News
- July 19, 2022News
- June 9, 2022News
- June 1, 2022News
- April 28, 2022News
- April 13, 2022News
- April 7, 2022News
- February 18, 2022News
- January 19, 2022News
- May 27, 2021News
- May 25, 2021News
- May 12, 2021News
- April 27, 2021News
- February 18, 2021News
- December 14, 2020News
- November 4, 2020News
- October 5, 2020News
- April 27, 2020News
- February 18, 2020News
- September 30, 2019News
- April 25, 2019News
- February 26, 2019News
- May 16, 2018News
- March 5, 2018News
- January 25, 2018News
- August 9, 2017Media Mention
- June 12, 2017News
- June 5, 2017News
- April 7, 2017News
- January 19, 2017News
- June 3, 2016News
- June 1, 2016News
- January 11, 2016News
- August 4, 2015News
- May 27, 2015News
- January 13, 2015News
- December 29, 2014News
- December 5, 2014News
- June 2, 2014News
- May 27, 2014News
- May 15, 2014News
- March 31, 2014News
- February 2, 2014News
- January 14, 2014News
- June 24, 2013News
- March 25, 2013News
- November 7, 2012News
- August 21, 2012News
- June 7, 2012News
- May 25, 2012News
- May 9, 2012News
- January 30, 2012News
- June 14, 2011News
- January 28, 2011News
- July 23, 2010News
- June 25, 2010News
- June 16, 2010News
- June 30, 2009News
- June 15, 2009News
- May 27, 2009News
- April 15, 2009News
- April 2, 2009News
- March 2, 2009News
- December 22, 2008News
- June 26, 2008News
- June 11, 2008News
- December 19, 2007News
Contacts
- Special Counsel
A collection of articles highlighting some of the emerging issues in ESG
Highlights
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- Publication
- 1 Minute ReadNews