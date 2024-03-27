You might be facing an enforcement action, trying to understand and implement a new regulation, or looking for help with permitting or environmental due diligence for an acquisition. Whatever your challenges, the environmental team at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will partner with you to develop and implement comprehensive, business-focused solutions. We have a team of over 50 environmental lawyers located across the nation—including in California, Texas and Washington, DC—with the deep knowledge and vast experience to handle the full range of environmental matters, helping you manage day-to-day issues and respond swiftly and effectively in crisis situations.



We have been at the forefront of the environmental field for the last 50 years. Established in 1970, our environmental team set deep roots by helping clients navigate the enactment and initial implementation of the very first modern federal and state environmental statutes. Having participated in more than 40 US Supreme Court cases and hundreds of cases in the various US Courts of Appeals, we continue to be thought leaders on emerging environmental issues.



Our rich knowledge and deep bench of lawyers—with experience in industry as well as at EPA, DOJ, DOI, DOE, Capitol Hill and the White House—give us the resources and the know-how to tackle problems and build durable solutions. And we have the credentials to prove it. Our air practice has been involved in significant rulemakings since the enactment of the Clean Air Act. Our climate change lawyers have litigated precedent-setting greenhouse gas public nuisance suits. Our water practice has been part of important rulemakings under the Clean Water Act since its inception in the 1970s. We have also represented industry leading clients in matters involving regulatory compliance, enforcement defense, and policy advice within the chemicals space and related to waste control and storage. Our environmental practice is broad in scope and supported by a group of proactive attorneys who recognize the importance of industry standards, while applying unique strategy.



Strengthened by in-depth experience in the energy, automobile, chemical, manufacturing, semiconductor, primary steel, specialty industrial gas, commercial real estate development, petroleum product terminaling and mineral extractive industries and with federal, state and local regulatory authorities, our firm counsels clients in diverse and changing environmental legal and regulatory challenges.



We pride ourselves on maintaining a keen focus on your strategic business goals while providing expert legal services at all stages of the regulatory process—from initial legislative and policy developments, through rulemaking and implementation, to defense against enforcement actions and litigation of complex cases.



Our Team

Our rankings speak volumes. Hunton Andrews Kurth was named the 2017 and 2021 Chambers USA Environmental Law Firm of the Year. Our environmental practice, and many of our lawyers, are ranked Band 1 nationally by Chambers USA and Chambers Global. We maintain the top national ranking for environmental law and water law―and regionally in each state where our team lawyers are based―in US News-Best Lawyers. We are top-ranked by Legal 500, Benchmark Litigation, and since 2012, we have been designated an Environmental Group of the Year by Law360 eleven times.