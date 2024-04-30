For more than a century, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has been a trusted advisor to clients in the energy industry. Our attorneys have assisted with development and financing of new energy sources and retirement of traditional energy sources, participated in the policy development process, helped clients navigate regulatory changes affecting the industry, and counseled clients on strategic opportunities to diversify their energy portfolios and achieve a greener economy. This work integrates asset and company acquisitions and dispositions, project financing, federal and state regulatory considerations, policy development, tax consideration and planning, permitting, compliance counseling, enforcement defense and litigation.

As the world continues to focus on lowering carbon emissions and conserving resources, we stand at the forefront with our clients offering an innovative solutions-based approach to achieving both sustainability and economic goals. Our team works to advance sustainable energy solutions drawing on a century of experience in the field. Our energy transition practice brings together our knowledge of diverse areas of the law, including:

Our Team

Our rich knowledge and deep bench of lawyers—with experience in industry as well as numerous federal and state energy and environmental regulatory agencies, Capitol Hill and the White House—give us the resources and the know-how to tackle problems and build durable solutions for the energy transition. Publications such as The American Lawyer, National Law Journal, Chambers USA, Legal 500 United States, US News Best Lawyers and Law360 have recognized our practice and lawyers for their successful results and approach to client service. While we appreciate these honors, we measure success by the ultimate satisfaction of our clients in achieving their business and legal objectives.