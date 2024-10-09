‘34 Act Reporting and Related Matters

We represent a wide variety of public companies in connection with their ongoing reporting and disclosure requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our clients include emerging, middle-market and large public companies across industries and with a variety of risk appetites with respect to public disclosure obligations. Our approach is guided by offering our clients not only technical knowledge, but also practical advice based on our experience and our client’s goals. We are hard-working and creative problem-solvers who can help you meet your business goals, including budget certainty in uncertain times. We are a diverse team and commit to staff matters with a majority of diverse lawyers.

We take a contextual approach to clients’ business needs and legal issues, believing that each client matter exists within a larger set of organizational objectives, diverse cultural forces, and market and regulatory pressures. Additionally, we coordinate our advice with attorneys within the firm who are experienced in other areas of interest to public companies, including cybersecurity, labor and employment, real estate and tax.

Representative Experience