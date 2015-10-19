The Asia-Pacific region continues its rise as a powerhouse of business activity. In addition to the established economies of Japan and South Korea, countries such as China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam are increasingly opening their doors to international investment, joint ventures and trade opportunities. However, while the countries of this area share many economic goals, the region is far from monolithic. European and U.S.-based corporations and individuals interested in doing business in Asia need legal counsel with firsthand experience across the area’s diverse legal and political landscape.

From our offices in Bangkok, Beijing and Tokyo, the Asia Pacific practice of Hunton Andrews Kurth represents financial institutions, multinational corporations, governments, agencies and investors in transactions and investments within and across national jurisdictions. Reflecting the cross-disciplinary emphasis of the entire firm, our Asia Pacific lawyers have a strong corporate, commercial and finance focus, and are regularly ranked among the world’s top practitioners by respected legal and industry journals such as Chambers Asia, Chambers Global, Asia-Pacific Legal 500 and The IFLR1000. We understand the local business cultures and legal frameworks in most of the area’s major countries, and we have excellent relationships with local legal professionals, business leaders, economic groups and government agencies.

We have particularly deep experience in the energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, telecommunications, banking and finance industries. Our lawyers advise clients in key areas of the law, including the following: