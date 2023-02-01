Yosef’s practice focuses on representing and advising corporate policyholders in complex insurance coverage matters. Yosef has handled insurance coverage claims under all forms of policies, including commercial general liability, directors and officers liability, employment practices liability, business interruption, and cyber, among others. Yosef also has experience representing clients in products liability, environmental, mass tort, commercial, construction, employment, and other complex litigation matters.

In representing individuals and corporations in state and federal litigation, Yosef has overseen the day-to-day management of high-exposure single and multi-party cases, beginning at the pre-litigation stage all the way through resolution. He has been responsible for all aspects of litigation, including initial case analysis, discovery, depositions, mediation, law and motion, witness preparation, hearings, and trial. Yosef has been selected by Best Lawyers in America as “One to Watch” in consecutive years.

Yosef’s coverage experience is strengthened by his experience in the financial sector, having worked both at Morgan Stanley and Wedbush Morgan Securities, prior to pursuing a career in law. In finance, Yosef gained exposure to the realities of a business and the issues they face, both from a legal and business perspective. While in law school, Yosef served as an extern for the Honorable Victoria Kaufman in the United States Bankruptcy Court, Central District of California, and served on the Southern California Review of Law and Social Justice. Yosef is currently admitted to practice law in California, and the United States District Courts for the Southern and Central Districts of California.