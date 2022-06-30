F. William Brownell, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

F. William Brownell

Special Counsel

Overview

Described as “absolutely one of the leaders in the field,” by Chambers USA, 2016, Bill Brownell is highly sought for his consummate understanding of environmental law. Bill has been lead counsel for some of the most important and precedent-setting environmental law cases of his time, including regulatory challenges on greenhouse gases, air toxics regulation and cost/benefit analysis. Bill and his team litigate environmental cases before the US Court of Appeals and the US Supreme Court, manage proceedings before federal and state agencies and courts, and speak regularly before Congress. He also represents clients before State Attorneys General around the country. 

Beginning his legal career shortly after the enactment of the Clean Air Act, Bill has been on the forefront of every critical Clean Air regulatory proceeding facing the energy sector since then. He partners with Fortune 500 clients to promote sound regulation, to challenge regulatory overreach, and to build dynamic strategies for their future growth and success. Bill and his environmental team, represent trade associations, energy and manufacturing clients, and States and municipalities.

Bill is recognized for his groundbreaking work in environmental law related to litigation, regulation and counseling, and assists clients with matters relating to environmental regulation and litigation, climate change law, clean air regulation, environmental licensing and auditing, and waste management and clean water issues.

Colleagues in other law firms consult Bill for advice on case strategy and legal analysis. According to Law360, 2010, he is widely regarded as one of the most admired attorneys in the environmental legal community not only by clients, but by his peers.

Bill has chaired the firm’s executive committee, and is former head of its administrative law and environmental practice groups.

Experience

  • Serves as lead counsel in significant appellate cases challenging and defending EPA and other rulemaking, including DC Circuit challenges to EPA’s greenhouse gas rules, Clean Air Act New Source Review rules, revised air quality standards, and other regulations.
  • Defends companies in citizen suits brought under the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.
  • Defends companies in EPA enforcement actions, including the Clean Air Act New Source Review enforcement initiative. Provides advice on responding to administrative orders, subpoenas and inspections.
  • Defends companies in suits seeking damages and injunctive relief for emissions of greenhouse gases.
  • Defends companies in environmental nuisance litigation.
  • Advises companies on Clean Air Act permitting and compliance issues, and represents companies in related litigation.
  • Advises companies on national and international environmental compliance programs.
  • Advises companies on environmental management, disclosure and compliance issues, including issues related to greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Represents companies in rulemakings addressing environmental and natural resource issues.
  • Provides counsel on protection of confidential business information and trade secrets, and on Freedom of Information Act issues and litigation.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as Hall of Fame for Environment: Litigation (2020-2023) and as a Leading Lawyer (2012-2019) and as a Recommended Lawyer (2024), Legal 500 United States

  • Recognized as a Leader in Environment, District of Columbia, Chambers USA, 2010-2024

  • Recognized as a Leader in Climate Change, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2008-2024

  • Senior Fellow, Litigation Counsel of America
  • Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022

  • Selected as a member of the Lawdragon Top 500 Environmental and Energy Lawyers (2021) and Lawdragon Green 500: Leaders in Environmental Law (2023, 2024)

  • Selected as a Super Lawyer for Environmental Litigation, The Washington Post Magazine, 2007-2024
  • Selected as Lawyer of the Year for Litigation – Environment, Washington, DC, The Best Lawyers in America, 2020

  • Recognized as Leader for Environment – Climate Change 2020, Who’s Who Legal, September 2020

  • Washington, DC Super Lawyers Top 100 list, 2007-2019

  • 2021 and 2017 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year
  • Listed for Environment: Transaction and Regulatory, Legal 500 United States, 2013-2015
  • Recognized as a Litigation Star, District of Columbia, Benchmark Litigation, 2015-2024
  • Named among the Energy & Environmental Trailblazers, National Law Journal, 2015
  • Recognized as a Leader in Climate Change, Global-wide, Chambers Global, 2010-2023
  • 2015 Recipient of Burton Award for Distinguished Legal Writing (Law Firm), Burton Foundation in association with the US Library of Congress.
  • Selected as an Environmental MVP, Law360, 2014
  • Named among the Five Most Admired Environmental Attorneys, Law360, 2010 
  • Named among Groundbreaking Lawyers, Public Utilities Fortnightly, 2009
  • Named among the Top Lawyers for Environmental Law, Washingtonian magazine, 2009–present
  • Selected as a Best Lawyer for Litigation: Environmental Law, Washington DC, Best Lawyers in America, 2006-present

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, bars of the US Supreme Court, US Courts of Appeals for the DC, Second, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, Ninth, Tenth and Eleventh Circuits and various district courts
  • Barrister, Order of Veritas, LCA Proven Trial Lawyers
  • Advocate, Order of Certus, LCA Proven Trial Lawyers
  • Board Chair, National Park Trust
  • Member, Environmental Law Advisory Committee, National Chamber Litigation Center, US Chamber of Commerce
  • Member, American College of Environmental Lawyers
  • Member, American Bar Association
  • Member, Trial Law Institute
  • Member, Diversity Law Institute

Education

JD, Georgetown University Law Center, 1978

MS, Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service, 1978

BS, Georgetown University, 1974

Admissions

District of Columbia

Courts

D.C. Circuit Court

11th Circuit Court of Appeals

