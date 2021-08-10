Wichaya Apiratkasem
Associate
Overview
Admitted to practice law in Thailand, Wichaya is an associate in the corporate practice of the firm’s Bangkok office.
She advises both local and global companies on a wide array of corporate and commercial issues.
Her practice encompasses advising on and managing numerous strategic mergers and acquisitions.
Experience
- Represented Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited, a leading telecommunication business company in Thailand, in several transactions involving its acquisition of shares in several start-up companies.
- Represented the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) in the preparation of a form of contract for GISTDA’s use in the THEOS-2 project (at the bidding stage).
- Represented a lending group consisting of Kasikornbank Public Company Limited and TISCO Bank Public Company Limited on the approximately THB 9,507 million financing of several real-estate development projects.
- Represented WHA Group in the restructuring of its entire business group consisting of several energy and utilities project companies, for the total value of approximately THB 7,000 million.
- Represented TOA Paint Public Company Limited in its business restructuring prior to its initial public offering.
- Represented Siamraj Public Company Limited and WHA Corporation Public Company Limited in their respective initial public offerings.
- Represented Krung Thai Asset Management Public Company Limited in its capacity as a REIT trustee for the launch of WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (WHABT), establishing Thailand’s first-ever office building REIT, for the total value of approximately THB 4,000 million.
- Represented Thaicom Public Company Limited, a leading telecommunication business company in Thailand, in an asset disposition transaction involving the sale of shares held by its subsidiary, for the total value of THB 1,950.78 million.
- Represented Star Gas Co., Ltd. in the sale of its shares to Seven Utilities and Power Public Company Limited (formerly known as Ferrum Public Company Limited), for the total value of THB 550 million.
- Acted as a deal counsel representing Nathalin Co., Ltd. (Nathalin) and Sea Oil Public Company Limited (Sea Oil), leading energy business companies in Thailand, in the sale and acquisition of shares, held by Nathalin, in 9 private solar rooftop project companies, to Sea Oil, for the total value of approximately THB 200 million.
Affiliations
Professional
- Extraordinary Member, Thai Bar Association
- Notarial Services Attorney, Lawyers Council of Thailand
- Lawyer’s License (Lifetime Member), Lawyers Council of Thailand
News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 10, 2021News
Education
LLM, Columbia University, 2020
LLB (Hons, First Class), Business Law, Chulalongkorn University, 2015
Languages
- English
- Thai