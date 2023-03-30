Walter J. Andrews
Overview
Recognized as a leader for insurance dispute resolution by Chambers USA and recommended for his advice to policyholders by Legal 500, Walter focuses his practice on complex insurance recovery, counseling, arbitrations, litigation, and expert witness testimony. Walter offers clients more than 30 years of experience managing insurance-related issues, including program audits, policy manuscripting, counseling, litigation, and arbitration. He works with companies in a diverse range of industries, including financial services, technologies, consumer products, food and beverages, chemicals, real estate, and municipalities.
Walter is the former Chair of the ABA Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee and a Fellow of the American College of Coverage Counsel. He is admitted to practice before courts and arbitral bodies across the United States.
Walter litigates and arbitrates insurance coverage and bad faith disputes around the nation involving business interruption, product liability, construction defect, reinsurance recovery matters for cedents, cyberinsurance and e-commerce issues, and other emerging claims. These matters involve a variety of insurance contracts, including professional liability, first party property, general liability insurance policies, cyberinsurance, and various reinsurance agreements.
Walter also has served as an expert witness in insurance matters and as an arbitrator in insurance coverage arbitrations.
Experience
- Advised on and litigated COVID-19 insurance recovery claims related to business interruption and other related policies.
- Recovered over $100 million in cyber insurance coverage for claims arising from ransomware attacks and other cyber incidents.
- Successfully litigated Hurricane Harvey business interruption recovery matters for financial institution and law firm in Texas.
-
Advised luxury resort concerning property damage, business interruption, and extra expense loss resulting from catastrophic flood event.
-
Litigated significant fire loss claim for industrial manufacturing facility.
-
Successfully recovered substantial insurance proceeds for damage caused to office building by gas explosion.
- Represented a private golf club in Naples, Florida to secure recovery for building and outdoor grounds damage caused by Hurricane Irma.
- Secured a seven-figure recovery on behalf of national furniture company due to business interruption caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
- Obtained summary judgment for our client in the World Trade Center Properties coverage litigation, regarding the number of occurrences arising from the 9/11 terrorist attack.
- Secured a favorable award in arbitration related to a dispute regarding obligations to manage a book of umbrella and high excess liability risks. The arbitration panel granted all relief requested by our client, a result that was confirmed by the Supreme Court of New York.
- Litigated D&O issues involving claims against public union board of directors.
- Represented clients in numerous criminal investigations regarding D&O coverage.
- Represented non-profit boards of directors on fiduciary claims under D&O policies.
- Advised clients on potential D&O and cyber insurance coverage for data breach claims.
- Obtained summary judgment for client on Civil Authority claim arising out of a North Carolina hospital’s business interruption claims related to Hurricane Floyd.
- Led coverage strategy for a mobile home manufacturer facing hundreds of claims arising out of FEMA's use of our client’s recreational vehicles as “temporary” living accommodations following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, resulting in alleged exposure to formaldehyde.
- Successfully represented a client in district court and appellate court proceedings to determine the number of occurrences that resulted from claims brought due to several shootings at a graduation party in Miami, Florida.
- Counsel for a national real estate development company on coverage under a Builder’s Risk policy for property damage, delay damages, and business income loss resulting from a significant gas explosion affecting construction of a high-rise hotel and office tower. Also advised the client on coverage for potential third party claims under its commercial general liability policies and additional insured coverages.
- Obtained summary judgment in the Eastern District of Virginia on the question of the reach of territorial coverage for international terrorism claims, in a decision affirmed by the Fourth Circuit.
Selected Reported Cases
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust v. Allied World Assurance Co. (U.S.) Inc., et al., No. 00035 (Pa. Ct. Com. Pl. Dec. 28, 2022)
- U.S. Sugar Corp. v. Commerce and Industry Insurance Company, No. 1:22-cv-21737 (S.D. Fla. Dec. 2, 2022)
- Lionbridge Technologies, LLC v. Valley Forge Ins. Co., No. 21-1698, --- F.4th ---, 2022 WL 17090379, at *10 (1st Cir. Nov. 21, 2022)
- Ralph Lauren Corporation v. Factory Mutual Insurance Company, No. 2:20-cv-10167-SDW-LDW (D.N.J. Aug. 7, 2020)
- Out West Restaurant Group. Inc. v. Affiliated FM Insurance Co., Case No. 20-cv-06786-TSH (N.D. Cal. Dec. 4, 2020)
- The Children’s Place, Inc. v. Zurich American Insurance Co., No. 2:20-cv-07980-ES-CLW (D.N.J. Sept. 17, 2021)The Children’s Place, Inc. v. Great American Insurance Company, No. 2:2018-cv-11963 (D.N.J. 2019)
- 1401 Ocean LLC v. Zurich American Insurance Company, No. MON-L-003315-20 (N.J. Super. Ct., Monmouth, 2020)
- Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. v. Valley Forge Ins. Co., No. 1:20-cv-10014 (D. Mass. 2020)
-
Mt. Hawley Insurance Company v. Brickell on the River South Tower Condominium Association, Inc. et al, 2020 WL 6106856 (S.D. Fla. 2020)
- The Childrens Place, Inc. v. Great Am. Ins. Co., 2019 WL 1857118 (D.N.J. Apr. 25, 2019)
- Ranger Construction Industries, Inc. v. Allied World National Assurance Company, 2019 WL 436555 (S.D. Fla. Dec. 18, 2017)
- Century Sur. Co. v. Deari, No. 3:13-CV-02553-N, 2017 WL 5642578, at *1 (N.D. Tex. Jan. 4, 2017) (order granting summary judgment)
- Century Sur. Co. v. Seidel, 893 F.3d 328 (5th Cir. 2018) (affirming order granting summary judgment)
- Hillsborough County v. Star Ins. Co., ---F.3d---, 2017 WL 460999, (11th Cir. 2017)
- State Nat. Ins. Co. v. Robert, 139 So. 3d 949 (Fla. Dist. Ct. App. 2014), rev. denied, No. SC14-1662, 2015 WL 1844052 (Fla. Apr. 22, 2015)
- Gen. Sec. Nat'l Ins. Co. v. N.J. Intergov’tl Ins. Fund et al., No. A-5591-08T1, 2011 N.J. Super. Unpub. LEXIS 2288 (N.J. Super. Ct. App. Div. Aug. 25, 2011)
- Cato Inst., Inc. v. Cont’l Cas. Co., et al., No. 8:11-cv-01418-JFM, 2011 WL 3626784 (D. Md. Aug. 16, 2011)
- State Nat’l Ins. Co. v. Miami, No. 09-23273, 2010 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 105621 (S.D. Fla. Sept. 21, 2010)
- U.S. Specialty Ins. Co., et al. v. North River Ins. Co., et al., Civ. No. CAM-L-4901-08 (N.J. Super. Ct., Law Div. March 1, 2010)
- State Nat’l Ins. Co. v. Lamberti, No. 08-CV-60760, 2009 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 22707 (S.D. Fla. March 20, 2009); affirmed, 362 Fed. Appx. 76 (11th Cir. 2010)
- CACI Int’l, Inc. v. St. Paul Fire and Marine Ins. Co., 566 F.3d 150 (4th Cir. 2009)
- Parts, Inc. v. Utica Mut. Ins. Co., 602 F. Supp. 2d 617 (Md. Feb. 27, 2009)
- Government Employees Ins. Co. v. Rivas, 573 F. Supp. 2d 12 (D.C. Aug. 26, 2008)
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Litigation Star, Florida, Benchmark Litigation, 2025
- Recommended for Insurance: Advice to Policyholders, Legal 500 United States, 2019-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Insurance: Dispute Resolution, Florida, Chambers USA, 2020-2024
- Named a Best Lawyer in Insurance Law and Insurance Litigation, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024
- Recognized as a Distinguished Leader by the Daily Business Review Florida Legal Awards, 2021
- Recognized, South Florida Legal Guide, 2021
- Most Highly Regarded, Who’s Who Legal: Florida – Insurance & Reinsurance, 2020
- Selected as a Florida Trailblazer, Daily Business Review, 2019
- Honoree, Attorney of the Year, Daily Business Review’s 2018 Professional Excellence Awards
- Candidate, Man of the Year, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), 2018
Affiliations
Professional
- Fellow, American College of Coverage Counsel
- Former Chair, Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel (FDCC), Insurance Section (2008-2010)
- Former Chair, American Bar Association, Section of Litigation, Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee (2001-2004)
- Former Member, International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC)
- Life Fellow, American Bar Foundation
Insights
Legal Updates
- 8 Minute ReadMarch 30, 2023Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadSeptember 27, 2022Legal Update
- 9 Minute ReadSeptember 2, 2021Legal Update
- 12 Minute ReadFebruary 24, 2021Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadJanuary 28, 2021Legal Update
- 18 Minute ReadJanuary 27, 2021Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadJanuary 12, 2021Legal Update
- July 29, 2020Legal Update
- February 18, 2020Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadFebruary 6, 2020Legal Update
- January 13, 2020Legal Update
- October 2, 2019Legal Update
- September 16, 2019Legal Update
- August 8, 2019Legal Update
- July 11, 2019Legal Update
- May 7, 2019Legal Update
- January 23, 2019Legal Update
- January 14, 2019Legal Update
- December 18, 2018Legal Update
- June 14, 2018Legal Update
- March 29, 2018Legal Update
- January 2, 2018Legal Update
- November 27, 2017Legal Update
- September 12, 2017Legal Update
- August 25, 2017Legal Update
- August 23, 2017Legal Update
- July 20, 2017Legal Update
- July 12, 2017Legal Update
- July 12, 2017Legal Update
- March 17, 2017Legal Update
- February 27, 2017Legal Update
- January 24, 2017Legal Update
- January 5, 2017Legal Update
- December 8, 2016Legal Update
- November 16, 2016Legal Update
- October 31, 2016Legal Update
- October 25, 2016Legal UpdateFifth Circuit Rules That Fraud Involving a Computer Is Not ‘Computer Fraud’ Under Crime Protection Policy
- October 10, 2016Legal Update
- October 5, 2016Legal Update
- July 26, 2016Legal UpdateA Tough Pill to Swallow for Insurers – Seventh Circuit Finds Defense Owed for State’s Prescription Drug Suit
- June 27, 2016Legal Update
- April 28, 2016Legal Update
- March 2, 2016Legal Update
- January 25, 2016Legal Update
- January 5, 2016Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- February 28, 2023Event
- December 16, 2020EventCo-presenterInsurance Coverage for COVID-19 Losses: A Policyholder’s View on Groundbreaking Legal Authority, Establishing Business Interruption Coverage, and Combatting So-Called “Virus” Exclusions, myLawCLE
- March 27, 2020EventCo-presenterBest Practices for Coronavirus Claim Recovery, Hospitality and Asset Manager Association Webinar Educational Session
- March 26, 2020Event
- January 23, 2020Event
- November 1, 2019Event
- October 8, 2019EventSpeaker
- May 7, 2019Event
- January 17, 2019EventPresenterCyber Threat Landscape: Cases, Trends, and Risk Management
- November 6, 2018Event
- October 4, 2018EventSpeakerInsurance Isn’t Enough: Cyber Risk Management Though Indemnity Contracts, RIMS Cyber Risk Forum, Seattle, WA
- September 24, 2018Event
- June 20, 2018EventPanelist“$5 Billion Ransomware Business,” 43rd Annual Florida RIMS Educational Conference, Naples, Florida
- June 5, 2018Event
- May 8, 2018Event
- April 12, 2018EventSpeaker“Cyber Thursday: Is Cyber Insurance the Answer: Best Practices for Addressing Cyber Risks and Cyber Insurance,” R-CISC webinar
- March 2, 2018EventSpeaker“Insurance Coverage Litigation: 30 Years of Lessons Learned,” 2018 Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee CLE Seminar, Tucson, Arizona
- January 11, 2018EventPresenter“Insurance Implications of Hurricanes—Lessons Learned and Tips for the Future,” Florida Institute of CPAs—Valuation, Forensic Accounting and Litigation Services Conference
- January 10, 2018EventSpeakerFEI & WEL Present Cyber Risk – Manage, Transfer or Fingers-Crossed!
- January 9, 2018EventSpeakerReal Estate and Cyber Attacks: Why You’re Not Above the Risk
- November 14, 2017Event
- October 20, 2017Event
- September 26-27, 2017Event
- July 24, 2017EventCo-presenterInsurance Coverage: Is Your Co-op Covered?, NRECA Legal Seminar, Portland, Oregon
- February 1, 2017EventPanelistGMBHA Cyber Security Panel, Miami, FL
- May 11, 2016EventPresenterBanking & Financial Services CEO Roundtable, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Miami, Florida
- March 17, 2016EventSpeakerFirst Party Cyber Damages: Risk Quantification and Transfer Strategies, RIMS Chesapeake Chapter, Baltimore, Maryland
- February 17, 2016Event
- October 29, 2015Event
- October 5, 2015EventPresenter“Insurance: Best Practices for Obtaining Coverage for Your Litigation Costs, Settlement and Indemnity Payments,” Litigation Strategies, Tactics, and Skills
- September 24, 2015EventSpeaker“You Have Been Hacked, Now What?” Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Miami, Florida
- May 14, 2015Event
Publications
- April 25, 2023Publication
- September 16, 2022Publication
- May 13, 2022Publication
- January 17, 2022Publication
- March 2021Publication
- December 7, 2020Publication
- December 2020Publication
- November 16, 2020Publication
- November 11, 2020Publication
- September 24, 2020Publication
- February 26, 2020PublicationCo-authorCan Estoppel Coverage be Created if Defense Prejudices the Insured?, Law.com
- February 12, 2020Publication
- February 11, 2020Publication
- August 21, 2019Publication
- August 2019Publication
- August 6, 2019Publication
- May 16, 2019Publication
- March 28, 2019Publication
- August 14, 2018Publication
- August 8, 2018Publication
- May 2018Publication
- March 8, 2018Publication
- March 1, 2018Publication
- January 18, 2018Publication
- December 22, 2017Publication
- December 21, 2017PublicationCo-authorHow To Avoid Getting Squeezed Out Of Coverage, Law360
- December 21, 2017Publication
- October 12, 2017Publication
- October 11, 2017Publication
- September 15, 2017Publication
- September 14, 2017Publication
- September 12, 2017Publication
- September 8, 2017Publication
- September 6, 2017PublicationCo-authorHarvey Reminds South Florida to Review Insurance Coverage Before Irma, Daily Business Review
- September 6, 2017PublicationCo-authorHarvey Reminds South Florida to Review Insurance Coverage Before Irma, The American Lawyer
- August 29, 2017Publication
- August 9, 2017Publication
- August 2, 2017PublicationCommentaryRansomware Attacks Highlight Need for Cyberinsurance Coverage, Daily Business Review
- July 6, 2017Publication
- July-September 2017PublicationCo-authorNew Opportunities – and New Risks – in an Era of Autonomous Vehicles, Risk & Compliance
- June 23, 2017Publication
- June 2017Publication
- April 17, 2017Publication
- April 2017Publication
- March 2017PublicationContributing AuthorFirst Party Insurance Compendium: Fee Shifting, ACCEC
- March 1, 2017Publication
- December 2016Publication
- October 11, 2016Publication
- September 15, 2016PublicationCo-authorCross-Border Insurance Coverage, New Appleman Insurance Law, LexisNexis Publishers
- April 12, 2016Publication
Blog Posts
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- The Nickel Report
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
News
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 3, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- May 3, 2023Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 9, 2022News
- September 28, 2022Media Mention
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- September 10, 2021Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadJune 10, 2021News
- June 1, 2021Media MentionFeatured, Distinguished Leaders: Walter J. Andrews Worked His Insurance Magic During Pandemic, State Farm Insurance
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 21, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 6, 2021News
- March 22, 2021Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadMarch 15, 2021News
- January 3, 2021Media Mention
- October 16, 2020Media Mention
- October 12, 2020Media Mention
- September 21, 2020Media Mention
- September 11, 2020Media Mention
- September 4, 2020Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadJune 12, 2020News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 27, 2020News
- March 12, 2020Media Mention
- January 31, 2020Media Mention
- January 27, 2020Media Mention
- January 1, 2020Media Mention
- December 19, 2019Media Mention
- October 4, 2019Media MentionQuoted, FBI softens line on ransomware payments, Global Data Review
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 3, 2019News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 12, 2019Media Mention
- January 1, 2019Media Mention
- December 2018Media Mention
- October 31, 2018Media Mention
- October 11, 2018Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 4, 2018Media Mention
- September 24, 2018Media Mention
- July 9, 2018Media Mention
- June 29, 2018Media Mention
- June 8, 2018Media Mention
- May 24, 2018Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadMay 7, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 29, 2018News
- March 28, 2018Media Mention
- January 4, 2018Media MentionQuotedInsurer on hook in $5.6 million Estefan hotel judgment, Business Insurance
- December 15, 2017Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 3, 2017Media Mention
- November 2, 2017Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 12, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 19, 2017News
- July 24, 2017Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 30, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 4, 2017News
- January 2, 2017Media Mention
- December 20, 2016News
- December 1, 2016Media MentionQuoted, Raising Hell: A Look at the 131-Year Old Scaffold Law in a Modern-Day New York City, Commercial Observer
- September 16, 2016Media Mention
- June 9, 2016Media Mention
- April 27, 2016Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadApril 20, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 26, 2016News
- December 14, 2015News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 20, 2015News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 5, 2015News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 28, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2014News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 26, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 24, 2013News
- May 21, 2013News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 7, 2012News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 14, 2011News
- October 12, 2020Media MentionQuoted, Business Insurance Iffy During Pandemic, Agenda Week
Education
JD, University of Chicago Law School, 1982
BA, Swarthmore College, 1979
Admissions
District of Columbia
Florida
Virginia
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
- Cyber Investigations and Privacy Litigation
- Energy Sector Security Team
- Environmental Release and Incident Response
- Litigation
- National Security
- Reinsurance
- D&O Insurance and Executive Protection
- Energy
- International Arbitration and Transnational Litigation
- Professional Liability
- Real Estate Investment and Finance