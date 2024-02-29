Vera’s practice concentrates on the development, financing, acquisition and disposition of energy, oil and gas, and infrastructure facilities and tax structuring for energy acquisitions and international project development. She has worked on energy, infrastructure and related projects in the U.S. and throughout Latin America, Africa and Asia. She has also advised commercial and multilateral lenders on a variety of structured and corporate finance transactions.

Her work in the area of international energy transactions has included advising U.S. energy companies in connection with mergers and acquisitions, cross-border acquisitions, joint venture tax-planning, equipment sale and leasing transactions, and the development and financing of energy projects and acquisitions. In addition, Vera has assisted governments in a number of Latin American countries with the privatization of their energy industries and the restructuring of their energy regulatory frameworks. She has also advised clients, including state owned Chinese companies in the acquisition of upstream oil and gas assets throughout Latin America and Africa.

Vera has also represented private developers, manufacturers and suppliers in a variety of international commercial transactions, including acting as counsel in connection with major hotel acquisitions and management agreements in the Caribbean, and representing suppliers in the establishment of distribution and licensing arrangements under foreign investment laws in various Latin American countries.