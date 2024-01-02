As co-head of the firm’s Intellectual Property Practice Group, Tyler focuses his practice on complex intellectual property and technology contracts. Tyler represents clients ranging from Fortune 100 companies to startups in structuring, drafting and negotiating complex intellectual property and technology contracts, including patent and technology license agreements, joint development agreements, master services agreements, software licenses, software as a service (SaaS) agreements, data licensing, API license agreements, technology escrow agreements, trademark license agreements, university license agreements, and IP and technology transfer agreements. He also has extensive experience in structuring and negotiating IP and technology provisions in M&A transactions, conducting IP and IT due diligence investigations, advising on open source software compliance, litigation of intellectual property rights, and resolution of IP and technology contract disputes. His practice covers a range of industries, including energy, life sciences, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and fintech.

Tyler is a member of the Licensing Executives Society and is admitted to practice before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern District of Virginia and Eastern District of Texas. He is also registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.