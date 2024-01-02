Tyler Maddry
Overview
As co-head of the firm’s Intellectual Property Practice Group, Tyler focuses his practice on complex intellectual property and technology contracts. Tyler represents clients ranging from Fortune 100 companies to startups in structuring, drafting and negotiating complex intellectual property and technology contracts, including patent and technology license agreements, joint development agreements, master services agreements, software licenses, software as a service (SaaS) agreements, data licensing, API license agreements, technology escrow agreements, trademark license agreements, university license agreements, and IP and technology transfer agreements. He also has extensive experience in structuring and negotiating IP and technology provisions in M&A transactions, conducting IP and IT due diligence investigations, advising on open source software compliance, litigation of intellectual property rights, and resolution of IP and technology contract disputes. His practice covers a range of industries, including energy, life sciences, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and fintech.
Tyler is a member of the Licensing Executives Society and is admitted to practice before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern District of Virginia and Eastern District of Texas. He is also registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Experience
- Regularly represents major companies in structuring and negotiating IP and technology terms in M&A and corporate transactions, including asset purchase agreements, stock purchase agreements, and merger agreements, drafting and negotiating associated IP and technology license agreements and IP assignments, and conducting IP and IT due diligence investigations.
- Represented major private equity firm in negotiating contract terms for use of GitHub Copilot generative AI technology for software code generation, including use restrictions on input data and output content, confidentiality, and IP indemnification for use and distribution of AI-generated output.
- Represented insurance carrier against major generative AI provider in negotiation of commercial, IP and data privacy terms in enterprise agreement for use of generative AI systems.
- Represented global life sciences and diagnostics company in negotiating numerous agreements with leading universities and research institutions for development of next generation technologies including digital biomarkers for neurosurgery, phenotyping engine using AI models for drug screening, CRISPR gene editing for treatment of rare diseases, sepsis subtyping based on gene expression using AI models, prediction of breast cancer HER2 antibody-drug conjugate treatment response, and diagnosis and monitoring of traumatic brain injury.
- Represented industrial manufacturer in negotiation of contract terms against leading AI provider for use of generative AI systems, including IP ownership, IP licenses, data use restrictions and IP indemnification terms.
- Drafted client policies and procedures for use of generative AI, including permitted and prohibited AI systems and use cases, restrictions on use of company proprietary data and AI-generated output, formation of cross-functional AI committee, employee AI training, AI vendor management and model AI contract terms, verification and approval of AI-generated output, and documentation.
- Represented manufacturer of AI-enhanced inspection systems for industrial manufacturing apparatus in risk assessment concerning fair use of images used to train machine learning models to detect defective products.
- Represented nuclear innovation company in drafting and negotiating technology license and collaboration agreements, subrecipient agreements and subcontracts for development and commercialization of next generation sodium fast reactors, molten chloride fast reactors, and versatile test reactor with industrial collaboration partners under US Department of Energy cooperative agreements.
- Represented firm in negotiating contract terms for use of generative AI in legal industry technologies including protection of proprietary input data, restrictions on use of output, and IP indemnification for use of AI-generated output.
- Represented medical device manufacturer in negotiation of agreements for development and commercialization of imaging devices incorporating machine learning models for applying virtual stains to tissue sample images and for diagnosis of cancer in medical images.
- Represented 3D printer manufacturer in drafting and negotiation of IP and technology license agreements, IP terms in M&A transactions, and joint development, technology escrow, and end user agreements relating to 3D printers and integrated technologies and services for industrial and life sciences applications.
- Represented provider of employee engagement technology in drafting and negotiation of subscription agreement including IP terms for ownership and licensing of machine learning model components and related training data, methods of training and model output.
- Represented developer of cybersecurity technology for electric grid in drafting and negotiation of IP and technology license agreements for development and deployment of cybersecurity technology.
- Represented independent system operator in drafting and negotiation of master services agreement using agile development model and open source software for development of energy data platform for energy market participants.
- Represented patent licensor against leading pharma company in negotiation of settlement of royalty dispute relating to patents on lipase inhibitors for treatment of obesity.
- Represented startup against major pharma company in negotiation of patent license for PCSK9 inhibitors relating to cholesterol reduction.
- Represented medical device manufacturer in drafting and negotiating development agreement, quality agreement and trademark license for the international development and commercialization of technology relating to fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) probes for cancer detection.
- Represented Fortune 100 company in drafting and negotiating international research collaboration agreement relating to imaging agents comprising proprietary compounds for the detection of Alzheimer’s disease.
- Represented Fortune 100 company in drafting and negotiating license agreement relating to imaging agents comprising proprietary peptides for cancer detection.
- Represented IT, cloud, and cybersecurity services company in licensing and protection of its technology and intellectual property and in resolution of numerous contract disputes.
- Represented manufacturer of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines in patent interference proceeding, appeal, and worldwide licensing and settlement negotiations.
- Represented patent owner, NTP, Inc., in drafting and negotiating license and settlement agreements to settle patent litigation against the manufacturer of the BlackBerry® wireless handheld in NTP, Inc. v. Research in Motion, Ltd. Obtained substantial settlement for client, NTP, Inc.
- Represented Fortune 100 company in negotiation of international license agreement relating to locomotive technology.
- Drafted and negotiated numerous other license agreements for domestic and international transfer of intellectual property rights including patent, technology, software, data, and trademark license agreements.
- Prepared formal opinions on patent validity, enforceability and infringement.
- Conducted patent clearance studies to identify potential infringement issues for new product introductions.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Patents: Licensing (2019-2021), Patents: Litigation (Full Coverage) (2019-2020), Patents: Prosecution (2019), Technology Transactions (2019, 2023-2024), Trademarks: Litigation (2021-2024), and Trademarks: Non-Contentious (2021-2024), Legal 500 United States
-
Recommended for Patent Transactions in Washington, DC in the IAM Patent 1000 (2022-2024), Intellectual Asset Management
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Licensing Executives Society
Insights
Legal Updates
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 2, 2024Legal Update
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 31, 2023Legal Update
- 13 Minute ReadFebruary 22, 2023Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 12, 2023Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadDecember 5, 2022Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadDecember 22, 2020Legal Update
- July 26, 2012Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- October 10, 2024Event
- Event
- April 16, 2024EventSpeakerGenerative AI: What Is It and What Are the Key Privacy and IP Issues, New York Privacy Officers’ Forum
- July 14, 2023Event
- May 31, 2023EventSpeakerGenerative AI: Managing the Legal Risks, Hunton Andrews Kurth Webinar
- April 5, 2022EventSpeakerIP Due Diligence in M&A: Investigating Transferability of IP Assets and Contracts, Blocking Rights, Use Restrictions and Other Encumbrances, Strafford webinar
- December 3, 2020Event
- March 5, 2020Event
- September 5, 2019Event
- September 11, 2018EventPresenterWebinar: Joint Development of Medical Devices: Key Terms and Best Practices for Safeguarding Your FDA and IP Rights, Licensing Executives Society
- March 2, 2018EventPresenterAcquiring IP in M&A Transactions – Best Practices for IP Due Diligence and Drafting, West LegalEdCenter
- January 24, 2018EventPresenterTechnology and IP Forum: How Blockchain Technology is Revolutionizing Business and the Law, ACC National Capital Region
- November 17th, 2017Event
- May 10, 2017Event
- June 23, 2015EventSpeaker“Third Age” of IT and Embracing New Technologies – Robotic Process Automation, Hunton & Williams LLP’s IT/Procurement Leadership Forum, New York, New York
- October 8, 2014EventModerator and Speaker“Third Age” of IT and Embracing New Technologies, Hunton & Williams LLP’s IT/Procurement Leadership Forum, Washington, DC
- 2013 and 2012EventSpeakerCreating a Flexible Agreement that Adapts to Changed Circumstances, ACI Conference on Medical Device Licensing, Co-Development, and Collaborative Agreements, Chicago
- July 17, 2012Event
- July 2011EventNegotiating Software License Agreements, Certified Patent Valuation Analyst course of the Business Development Academy
- April 2011EventPatent License Agreements: The Important Terms to Consider, Greater Richmond Intellectual Property Law Association
- March 2011EventAmerica Invents: The Patent Reform Act of 2011, Hunton & Williams IP Series Webinar
Publications
- January 31, 2024Publication
- 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2024 editionsPublication
- October 2020Publication
- March 2020Publication
- April 2016Publication
- November 3, 2015Publication
News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 21, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 29, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 7, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 28, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 1, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 10, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 12, 2020News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, cum laude, 1995
BA, Harvard University, cum laude, 1988
Admissions
District of Columbia
New York
Virginia
US Patent and Trademark Office
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Federal Circuit
US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas