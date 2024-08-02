Tyler S. Laughinghouse
Overview
Tyler represents and advises employers on a wide range of labor and employment matters, including complex wage and hour issues, employment discrimination lawsuits, and union organizing and other traditional labor matters.
Tyler has developed an extensive wage and hour practice and has defended employers in over a dozen nationwide collective and class lawsuits under the FLSA and state overtime laws. In these cases, Tyler has been involved at every stage of pre-trial litigation from conditional certification through final resolution, and has experience advising clients through complex discovery processes, drafting motions for summary judgment and decertification, and advising and assisting in mediation and settlement.
He also has significant experience defending employment discrimination cases against a range of employers across multiple industries. Tyler has defended employment cases in both state and federal court under a number of statutory schemes, including Title VII, ADA, FMLA, and various state-law counterparts. Tyler has extensive motions practice experience and has drafted several motions to dismiss and has defended them on appeal. He also has significant experience mediating and negotiating favorable settlements.
Tyler has experience with traditional labor law matters, including representing employers in labor arbitrations, serving as strike counsel during employee lockouts, assisting employers with employee assessments during union campaigns, and regularly advising employers of their rights and obligations under the NLRA.
Tyler also regularly advises both public and private employers on their rights and obligations under both federal and state labor and employment laws, drafts employee handbooks and other workplace policies and practices, and provides strategic employment advice to avoid litigation.
Prior to joining to the firm, Tyler served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Jackson L. Kiser of the US District Court for the Western District of Virginia. During law school, Tyler also served as a student intern for the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, where he tried over a dozen petty criminal offenses in Federal Magistrate court.
Tyler is admitted to practice before the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia and the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named One to Watch in Labor and Employment Law – Management, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024
Insights
Legal Updates
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, cum laude, 2012
BA, Government and Psychology, University of Virginia, 2009
Admissions
Virginia
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Virginia
US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
Clerkships
- US District Court, Western District of Virginia