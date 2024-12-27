Tyler Grant
Overview
Tyler is an associate on the structured finance and securitization team. He represents investment banks, issuers, sponsors, lenders, borrowers and investors in a variety of transactions and transaction types, including those involving novel asset classes. He is experienced in drafting primary and ancillary transaction documents, legal opinions, offering documents and compliance documents, with a focus on structured finance, including refinancings, venture finance transactions, warehouse facilities and securitizations.
Tyler also advises clients on corporate governance matters, including organizational documents, corporate polices, investor presentations and negotiating term sheets.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Board of Directors, Jacksonville Housing Finance Authority (2025 – 2028)
- Member, Board of Directors, Springfield Preservation and Revitalization (SPAR) council
Insights
Legal Updates
- 3 Minute ReadDecember 27, 2024Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadLegal Update
- 7 Minute ReadDecember 9, 2024Legal Update
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 5, 2024Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadJanuary 24, 2024Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadDecember 20, 2023Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- September 25, 2024Event
- February 27, 2024Event
- February 25-28, 2024EventPanelist
- Event
- October 12, 2023Event
- February 1, 2023Event
- January 25, 2023EventPanelist
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, Notes Editor, Virginia Journal of Social Policy & the Law, 2016
BA, Politics and East Asian Language and Literature (China specialization), Washington and Lee University, 2012
Admissions
District of Columbia
Florida
New York