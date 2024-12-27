Tyler is an associate on the structured finance and securitization team. He represents investment banks, issuers, sponsors, lenders, borrowers and investors in a variety of transactions and transaction types, including those involving novel asset classes. He is experienced in drafting primary and ancillary transaction documents, legal opinions, offering documents and compliance documents, with a focus on structured finance, including refinancings, venture finance transactions, warehouse facilities and securitizations.

Tyler also advises clients on corporate governance matters, including organizational documents, corporate polices, investor presentations and negotiating term sheets.