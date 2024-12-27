Overview

Tyler is an associate on the structured finance and securitization team. He represents investment banks, issuers, sponsors, lenders, borrowers and investors in a variety of transactions and transaction types, including those involving novel asset classes. He is experienced in drafting primary and ancillary transaction documents, legal opinions, offering documents and compliance documents, with a focus on structured finance, including refinancings, venture finance transactions, warehouse facilities and securitizations.

Tyler also advises clients on corporate governance matters, including organizational documents, corporate polices, investor presentations and negotiating term sheets.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Board of Directors, Jacksonville Housing Finance Authority (2025 – 2028)
  • Member, Board of Directors, Springfield Preservation and Revitalization (SPAR) council

Insights

Education

JD, University of Virginia School of Law, Notes Editor, Virginia Journal of Social Policy & the Law, 2016

BA, Politics and East Asian Language and Literature (China specialization), Washington and Lee University, 2012

Admissions

District of Columbia

Florida

New York

Jump to Page