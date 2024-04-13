Prior to joining the firm, Travis served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC). Under Travis’ leadership, the Authority achieved record profits while being recognized by industry publications for its innovations and strong customer service. While an executive at Virginia ABC, Travis led a three-year transformation resulting in the creation of Virginia’s independent ABC Authority and led efforts to provide regulatory guidance to stakeholders. He reformed the Commonwealth’s alcohol licensing structure, with an emphasis on maintaining a fair and predictable marketplace that adapts to new approaches to business. Based on his senior executive roles at ABC, he also served as an ex-officio board member on the Virginia Higher Education Substance Use Advisory Committee and the Virginia Spirits Board.

Prior to his time at ABC, Travis served as Deputy Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. Travis was the primary point of contact on management, legal, and regulatory issues coming before the secretariat and led efforts across local, state, and federal agencies to implement policy and business strategies. He helped conceptualize and implement the first agriculture and forestry-specific state economic development program in Virginia.

Travis began his career at an AmLaw 200 firm with an emphasis on legislative and regulatory efforts before the Virginia General Assembly, executive agencies, and regulatory boards. He handled matters involving water quality, financial, insurance, utility, and energy regulation.