Torsten represents clients from the U.S. and abroad in complex commercial litigation and arbitration. A litigation partner in the Washington, DC and New York offices, Torsten has served as trial counsel in jury and bench trials in various jurisdictions, and as arbitration counsel in AAA, NASD and ICC proceedings. He has particular experience counseling clients on litigation strategies that effectively balance legal risk and business goals, and in leading internal investigations related to threatened or actual litigation.

Torsten is admitted to practice in New York, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, and in multiple federal districts and circuit courts of appeal.