A. Todd Brown, Sr.
Overview
Todd’s practice focuses on complex business litigation and dispute resolution. Todd has handled a broad variety of complex business litigation in federal and state courts over his 35 years of experience, with an emphasis on commercial disputes, business torts, catastrophic personal injuries, consumer lending, unfair competition, and trade secrets litigation. He has defended products liability claims in federal multi-district litigation and state court actions, and handled complex multifamily construction defect cases. He also has litigated complex employment matters involving executive-level exposure under Title VII, FLSA, and ERISA, as well as sexual harassment and wrongful discharge cases.
Todd is admitted to practice in the Fourth and Eleventh U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals, all state and federal courts in North Carolina, and has numerous pro hac vice admissions in federal and state courts around the country.
Todd co-chairs the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee and its Talent Development Committee. He is a member of its Associates Committee and Screening Committee, and is a former member of its Executive Committee. Todd is also former co-head of the firm’s commercial litigation practice group.
Experience
- Represented a leading utility in litigation against more than 25 insurers for coverage for environmental costs relating to coal ash at 15 power plants.
- Defended a leading building products company in construction defect litigation involving more than 25 contractors and insurers relating to a 121 unit condominium development.
- Represented a multinational manufacturing and distribution company in a federal False Claims Act investigation by the Department of Justice and a related qui tam action involving defectively manufactured products.
- Served as national coordinating counsel for litigation and labor and employment matters for a multinational manufacturing and distribution company.
- Represented a national building products distribution company in federal multi-district products liability litigation involving thousands of property damage and personal injury claims and class actions arising from defectively manufactured Chinese drywall.
- Represented a national building products distribution company in the North Carolina Business Court against claims from a major competitor involving tortious interference, employee raiding, unfair and deceptive trade practices, and misappropriation of trade secrets claims.
- Represented major financial institutions in litigation arising from claims of predatory lending, usury, unfair and deceptive trade practices, violation of the Truth in Lending Act, RESPA, FCRA, and other federal and state laws.
- Defended major national companies in hundreds of individual and class action suits throughout the southeast involving negligent design, defective construction, and product liability claims in residential and commercial construction.
- Represented major national companies in litigation and trials involving claims of race, gender, age, disability, religious, and pregnancy discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 42 U.S.C. § 1981, ADA, ADEA, and other claims alleging sexual harassment, wrongful discharge, violation of public policy, and negligent hiring and retention.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Leader in the Law, North Carolina Lawyers Weekly, 2023
- The Best Lawyers in America, Litigation (Commercial, Banking and Finance and Labor and Employment) and Employment (Management and Individuals), 2012-2020, 2022-2024
- North Carolina Super Lawyers, Business Litigation, 2006, 2010-2020, 2022-2024
Affiliations
Professional
President, North Carolina State Bar, 2023 to present
Former President-Elect, North Carolina State Bar, 2022-2023
Former Vice-President, North Carolina State Bar, 2021-2022
State Bar Councilor, North Carolina State Bar, 2013-2021
- Former President, North Carolina Association of Defense Attorneys
- Member, North Carolina Bar Association, Judicial Performance Evaluation Committee
- Member, North Carolina Business Court Rules Committee
- Former President, Mecklenburg County Bar
- Former member, Mecklenburg County Bar Board of Directors
- Former co-chair, Mecklenburg County Bar Special Committee on Diversity
- Former member, North Carolina Association of Defense Attorneys Board of Directors
- Former member, United Way of Central Carolinas Ad Hoc Governance Review Panel
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
Education
JD, University of South Carolina School of Law, Student Works Editor, South Carolina Law Review, 1986
BS, Accounting, University of South Carolina, 1982
Admissions
North Carolina