Todd is admitted to practice in the Fourth and Eleventh U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals, all state and federal courts in North Carolina, and has numerous pro hac vice admissions in federal and state courts around the country.

Todd co-chairs the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee and its Talent Development Committee. He is a member of its Associates Committee and Screening Committee, and is a former member of its Executive Committee. Todd is also former co-head of the firm’s commercial litigation practice group.