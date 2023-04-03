Tina Locatelli
Overview
Tina is a seasoned finance lawyer whose current practice focuses on asset-based lending and RMBS. She advises clients on matters involving a broad spectrum of business, legal, regulatory, risk management and compliance issues and has significant in-house and large firm experience working in structured and corporate finance. Tina represents Ginnie Mae in the issuance of securities pursuant to its government guaranteed multiclass securities program and in enhancements to the program. Tina is also co-head of the firm’s LIBOR Transition Client Service Team and has advised clients with respect to all aspects of LIBOR transition and alternative interest rates, including loan and security portfolio transition and model documentation.
Prior to joining the firm, Tina served as general counsel for independent risk at a large US financial institution. In that role, she advised the independent risk organization on legal issues affecting risk management policies and practices, including corporate governance requirements and on regulatory reform related to risk management, enhanced prudential standards for systemically important financial institutions, orderly liquidation of large financial institutions and Basel Committee standards. She also played a leading role in the institution’s US recovery and resolution planning.
Before serving as general counsel for risk, Tina advised the institution’s corporate treasury on global financing programs, including commercial paper facilities, issuances of US covered bonds and synthetic credit-linked notes, securitizations of US, UK, Korean and Malaysian residential mortgage loans, HELOCs, student loans, auto loans and credit cards, and issuances of short and long-term debt in the US, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Thailand. Before that, Tina worked at several large, international law firms.
Experience
Represents Ginnie Mae in the issuance of securities pursuant to its government guaranteed multiclass securities program and in enhancements to the program, including the adoption of LIBOR replacement provisions and new SOFR issuances.
Represents borrowers and lenders in mortgage warehouse facilities, including repurchase facilities.
Represents lenders, borrowers and securitizers in assessing and addressing the risks of LIBOR transition and the adoption of alternative rates, including SOFR.
Advises lenders on the transition of entire loan portfolios from LIBOR to alternative rates.
Advises lenders on new model documents implementing alternative rates, including all SOFR variants.
Advised on addressing the risks of COFI transition and the adoption of alternative rates.
Represented issuers, underwriters and asset sellers in public and private offerings of securities backed by US and foreign commercial and residential mortgage loans, HELOCs, manufactured home loans, auto loans and leases, student loans, credit cards and REMIC securities.
Represented the financial guarantor in the first US triple-net lease securitization with a revolving master trust structure.
Played a key legal role in launching a major investment bank’s European CMBS platform through securitizations of French, German and UK commercial mortgage loans.
Insights
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, magna cum laude, 1996
BA, Clemson University, cum laude, 1993
Admissions
Florida
New York
Clerkships
- US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit