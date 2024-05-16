Tim’s practice focuses on all areas of federal income tax law, with emphasis on clean energy tax credits and federal tax controversies.

As a member of the Renewable Energy Tax Team, Tim is involved in every aspect of achieving recognition of tax incentives from the legislative process, to the Treasury and IRS guidance phase, to the forward-planning phase, to representing industry leaders in the renewable space, and finally to defending tax incentives at both the administrative and court level. Tim is highly engaged in providing direct support to clients in navigating the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Tim served as an attorney-advisor to the Hon. Michael B. Thornton (2003-2005) and the Hon. Robert P. Ruwe (2001-2003) on the US Tax Court, and has particular knowledge in the areas of Tax Court practice, procedure, and litigation. Tim practices regularly in the Tax Court and the US Court of Federal Claims and also is admitted to practice in the US Supreme Court, and the US Courts of Appeals for the Third, Fourth, Sixth and Federal Circuits.