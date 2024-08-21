Timothy A. (Tad) Davidson II
Overview
Tad is co-leader of the firm’s Bankruptcy/Restructuring practice group. Chambers USA quotes clients who say, “He is a remarkable strategist who can take a complicated problem and create smart solutions.” His practice includes representing parties in out-of-court and bankruptcy court financial restructurings. These clients include private-equity firms, hedge funds, secured lenders, investors, debtors, unsecured creditors, boards of directors and various official and ad hoc committees in matters across the country.
His practice also includes structuring distressed acquisition, financing and real estate transactions, as well as advising clients on insolvency and counter-party risks related to mergers, acquisitions and general corporate transactions.
Experience
- In re RobertShaw Corporation, et al., co-counsel for the Chapter 11 Debtors (Southern District of Texas).
- In re ConvergeOne Holdings Inc. et al., co-counsel for private equity sponsor and lender (Southern District of Texas).
- In re View Inc., counsel for prepetition and DIP lender and plan proponent (District of Delaware).
- In re Diamond Sports Group, LLC, et al., co-counsel for ad hoc group of senior secured lenders owed in excess of $600 million (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Envision Healthcare Corp., et al., co-counsel for bank agent for senior secured loan in the amount of approximately $600 million (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Monitronics International, Inc., et al., co-counsel for Chapter 11 debtors in their second Chapter 11 case, a case with a prepackaged plan of reorganization confirmed in less than 45 days that eliminated $700 million in funded debt (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Center for Autism and Related Disorders, LLC, et al., co-counsel for agent for senior secured loan in the amount of approximately $300 million, including $50 million DIP loan (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Talen Energy Supply, LLC., et al., co-counsel for electricity and natural gas utility defendant in $900 million fraudulent transfer lawsuit (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Compute North Holdings Inc., et al., co-counsel to secured lender to bitcoin mining company (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Limetree Bay Refining, Inc., et al., lead counsel to non-debtor terminals business (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, Inc., lead counsel to purchaser of gas claim in claim objection litigation (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Buzzard Bench, LLC, et al.,lead counsel for prepetition secured lender, DIP lender and plan sponsor for debt-to-equity conversion plan of reorganization of borrowers with gas producing properties Utah (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Remora Petroleum LP, et al., lead counsel for Chapter 11 debtors oil and gas exploration and production company with non-operated and operated oil and properties in multiple states with approximately $60 million in first and second lien debt (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Hi Crush, Inc., et al., co-counsel for Chapter 11 debtors, provider of frac sand and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing operations, with approximately $700 million in debt (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Dean Foods Company, et al., lead counsel for national supermarket chains (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Lonestar Resources US Inc., et al., co-counsel for Chapter 11 debtors, oil and gas exploration and production company with property in Eagle Ford shale region in South Texas, with approximately $530 million in funded debt (Southern District of Texas).
- In re J.C. Penny Company, Inc., et al. co-counsel for the section 363 purchasers of substantially all of the debtors’ assets (Southern District of Texas).
- In re EdgeMarc Energy Holdings, LLC, et al., lead counsel for prepetition bank agent, DIP lender and purchaser of gas producing properties in the Marcellus shale formation (District of Delaware).
- In re Weatherford International plc, et al., co-counsel for Chapter 11 debtors, global oilfield service company with approximately $8.6 billion of bond debt (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Monitronics International, Inc., et al., co-counsel for Chapter 11 debtors, operator of Brinks Home Security with approximately $1.9 billion of bank and bond debt (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Falcon V, LLC and ORX Resources, LLC, lead counsel for prepetition lender, DIP lender and plan sponsor in debt-to-equity conversion plan of reorganization (Middle District of Louisiana).
- In re iHeart Media, et al., co-counsel for indenture trustee and plaintiff in lien litigation (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Emerge Energy Services LP, et al., lead counsel for private equity sponsor and plan support agreement party in frac sand company debt-to-equity conversion plan of reorganization (District of Delaware).
- In re NorthStar Offshore Group, LLC, et al., lead counsel for DIP lender and “stalking horse” bidder (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Charming Charlie Holdings, Inc., lead counsel for former founder/owners (District of Delaware).
- In re Archer Limited, lead counsel for foreign representative of Archer Limited in Chapter 15 proceeding seeking recognition of proceeding in Bermuda and enforcement of scheme of arrangement in United States (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Stone Energy Corporation, et al., In re Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC, et al. and Tidewater Inc., et al., counsel for the independent directors of the board of directors (Southern District of Texas and District of Delaware).
- In re Illinois Power Generating Company (GENCO), co-counsel for Chapter 11 debtor, owner of power plants in Illinois with approximately $825 million of bond debt (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Atinum MidCon I, LLC, lead counsel for Chapter 11 debtor, owner of non-operated oil and gas interests with approximately $365 million of bank debt (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Warren Resources, Inc., et al., lead counsel for Chapter 11 debtors, oil and gas exploration and production company with approximately $500 million of debt (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Miller Energy Resources, Inc., et al., lead counsel for Chapter 11 debtors, oil and gas exploration and production company with over $230 million of debt (District of Alaska).
- In re American Eagle Energy Corporation, lead counsel for ad hoc group of senior secured noteholders in Chapter 11 bankruptcy of oil and gas exploration and production company (District of Colorado).
- In re Winland Ocean Shipping Corp., et al., lead counsel for senior secured lender owed approximately $30 million in Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Chinese shipping company (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Buccaneer Resources, LLC, et al, counsel for chair of official committee of unsecured creditors and member of post-confirmation committee (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Gulfco Holding Co., lead counsel for senior secured lender owed approximately $40 million (District of Delaware).
- In re GMX Resources Inc., et al., lead counsel for Chapter 11 debtors, oil and gas exploration and production company with over $500 million of debt (Western District of Oklahoma).
- In re H&M Oil & Gas, LLC, et al., lead counsel for senior secured lender owed approximately $90 million in oil and gas exploration and production company Chapter 11 bankruptcy (Northern District of Texas).
- In re Omega Navigation, Inc., et al., lead counsel for senior secured bank group owed approximately $250 million in Greek petrochemical shipping company Chapter 11 bankruptcy (Southern District of Texas).
- Dune Energy Inc., represented oil and gas exploration and production company in out of court balance sheet restructuring which included Chapter 11 prepackaged plan.
- In re Energy Partners Limited, represented official committee of equity holders in pre-negotiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy of oil and gas exploration and production company (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Reveille Resources (Texas), Inc., lead counsel for substantial working interest owner and creditor in independent oil and gas exploration and production company Chapter 11 bankruptcy (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Johnson Broadcasting, Inc., et al., lead counsel for Chapter 11 debtors (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Bigler, LP, represented purchaser of petrochemical plant and related facilities (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Oceanaire Restaurants, represented purchaser of substantially all of the debtors’ restaurant assets (Northern District of Texas).
- In re CryptoMetrics, Inc., lead counsel for senior secured creditor/purchaser of biometric security assets (Western District of Texas).
- In re Superior Offshore, represented official committee of equity holders (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Branta Production Company LLC, lead counsel for senior secured lender owed approximately $10 million in oil and gas exploration and production company Chapter 7 (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Vision Source, LP, represented significant party in interest/contract counterparty (District of Delaware).
- In re Ausam Energy Corporation, lead counsel for senior secured creditor (Southern District of Texas).
- In re LandAmerica Financial Group, represented multiple creditors and customers (Eastern District of Virginia).
- In re Adelphia Communications Corp., represented ad hoc committee of senior preferred shareholders (Southern District of New York).
- In re Philip Services Corp., represented official committee of unsecured creditors (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Calpine, represented multiple creditors and contract counterparties (Southern District New York).
- In re Sterling Chemicals, represented debtor (Southern District of Texas).
- Represent a number of lenders and mezzanine lenders in single asset real estate cases (Southern District of Texas).
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate, Legal 500 United States, 2020-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Texas, Band 2, Chambers USA, 2016-2024
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Texas, The Best Lawyers in America, 2020-2024
- Recognized as an Up-and-Coming Lawyer in Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Texas, Chambers USA, 2014-2015
- Who’s Who in Law, Bankruptcy, Houston Business Journal (2015)
- Recognized as one of Houston’s Top Lawyers, H Texas Magazine (2011)
- Recognized as one of Houston’s Top Bankruptcy and Workout Lawyers, H Texas Magazine (2010)
- Recognized as a Texas Rising Star, Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Texas Monthly) (2005, 2007-2011)
Affiliations
Professional
- Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit (BAFFC)
- Turnaround Management Association, Texas (Houston) Chapter, Board of Directors 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015
- Houston Bankruptcy Bar Association
- American Bankruptcy Institute
- Houston Bar Foundation (charitable arm of the HBA)
- Houston Bar Association Oil, Gas & Mineral Law Section
Education
JD, Emory University School of Law, Notes and Comments Editor, Emory University Bankruptcy Developments Journal, 1999
BA, University of South Carolina, cum laude, 1994
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US Court of Appeals, Third Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
Areas of Focus
- Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Creditors’ Rights
- Banking and Finance
- Blockchain and Digital Assets
- Lending Services
- Corporate Governance and Board Advisory
- Energy
- Private Equity
- Real Estate, Development and Finance
- Finance and Restructuring
- Distressed CRE Debt Acquisitions, Financings and Asset Management
- Distressed Real Estate Litigation and Restructuring
- Financial Services