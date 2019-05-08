Tom’s civil litigation practice emphasizes defense of mass multi-party litigation. He has extensive civil jury trial experience in state and federal court, with in excess of thirty jury verdicts, and a much greater number of cases that settled during trial. His specific experience includes defending mass tort cases, commercial litigation, commercial arbitrations and personal injury cases. Tom has significant experience in multi-district litigation on both the state and Federal level. He represented defendants in Federal MDLs 875, 2179 and 2185. He also represents defendants in the Texas Asbestos MDL and the Texas Silica MDL.

Tom also has a substantial civil appellate litigation practice. He has presented oral arguments before the Texas Supreme Court, the Courts of Appeals for the First, Fifth, Sixth, Ninth, Thirteenth and Fourteenth Districts of Texas, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.