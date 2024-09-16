Thaphanut is an associate in the energy and infrastructure team in the Bangkok office.

He specializes in energy and infrastructure projects, renewable resources, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial transactions. Thaphanut provides expert advice to both private and Stock Exchange of Thailand-listed clients on a range of matters, including corporate, regulatory, permitting, capital markets, and transaction tax considerations.

His expertise is instrumental in project development, financing, mergers and acquisitions, foreign direct investment, and general commercial transactions. These transactions span various sectors such as energy, infrastructure, utility assets, real estate, manufacturing, and consumer credit businesses in Thailand.