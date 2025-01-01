As an associate in the firm’s product liability and mass tort litigation practice group Taylor focuses her practice on civil litigation matters including toxic tort, personal injury, and commercial litigation. Taylor has experience researching and drafting motions and pleadings for both state and federal cases, as well as assisting with discovery matters.

Prior to joining the firm, Taylor served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable David Gregory Kays of the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri. In law school, she served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Arkansas Law Review.