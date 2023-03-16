Overview

Syed represents clients in connection with insurance coverage, reinsurance matters and other business litigation. Syed serves as the head of the firm’s insurance coverage practice. He has been admitted to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, US District Court for the District of Columbia and US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. 

Experience

  • Advised clients on available insurance coverage in connection with corporate transactions, including sales of asbestos liabilities.
  • On behalf of global leader for electronic device repairs company, resolved business interruption losses related to Winter Storm Uri.
  • Represented cedent in eight-day jury trial involving facultative reinsurance and disputes over allocation, primary policy limits, and umbrella policy coverage for defense costs.
  • Advised clients on COVID-19 insurance claims for business interruption, contingent business income (CBI), extra expense, civil authority, ingress/egress, D&O, and general liability coverages.
  • Represents clients in connection with disputes involving general liability, errors and omissions, and directors and officers policies, including coverage issues arising out of multi-district litigation related to claims from Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
  • Advises clients in connection with product recall incidents, including claim submission, claim adjustment inquiries, indemnity payments, settlement negotiations, and coverage disputes.
  • Counsels clients in connection with commercial property claims and litigation, including claims arising from the World Trade Center Attack and claims related to Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
  • Represents clients in matters involving coverage for professional liability claims, including in litigation involving large nursing home care provider and several other insurers.
  • Counsels clients concerning allocation of coverage among excess and primary carriers, including the availability of coverage for tens of thousands of asbestos lawsuits for multiple insureds and related entities.
  • Advises clients seeking product contamination and food recall insurance, and manuscript endorsements.
  • Represents clients in multi-million dollar reinsurance disputes in litigation and arbitrations involving follow the fortunes and follow the settlement doctrines, allocation disputes, rescission claims, and notice obligations.
  • Secured anti-suit injunction for client in litigation arising from contamination and FDA recall incidents.
  • Counsels clients in reinsurance recovery efforts under facultative and treaty business.
  • Advises clients in connection with bad faith and extra-contractual claims related to insurance and reinsurance claims.
  • Represents clients in various business matters, including tortious interference claim and contractual disputes.
  • Represented client in insurance dispute in successful appeal to Ohio Supreme Court, which resulted in decision clarifying Ohio law on application of statute of limitations for professional liability claims.
  • Advised manufacturer on resolving disputes related to recall insurance policies governed by New York law.
  • Obtained summary judgment in client’s favor in dispute involving late notice issues under liability policy based on Georgia law.
  • Successfully resolved claim involving additional insured coverage under liability policy governed by New York law.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Listed as a Litigation Star, District of Columbia, Benchmark Litigation, 2025
  • Recommended for Insurance: Advice to Policyholders, Legal 500 United States, 2023-2024
  • Selected as a Best Lawyer for Insurance Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2021-2024
  • Named to “Under 40 Hot List” by Benchmark Litigation, 2017-2019

Affiliations

Professional

  • Chair, Pretrial Practice & Discovery Committee’s Programming Subcommittee, American Bar Association
  • Chair, Minority Trial Lawyer Committee’s Programming Subcommittee, American Bar Association
  • Co-Chair, Professional Liability Litigation Committee’s Other Professionals’ Liability Subcommittee, American Bar Association
  • Member, Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee, Section of Litigation, American Bar Association
  • Member, Section of Torts, Trial, and Insurance Practice, American Bar Association
  • Member, Continuing Legal Education Committee, District of Columbia Bar

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

Publications

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, cum laude, Notes Editor, George Mason University Civil Rights Law Journal, 2003

BS, George Mason University, 2000

Admissions

Virginia

District of Columbia

