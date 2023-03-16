Syed S. Ahmad
Partner
Overview
Syed represents clients in connection with insurance coverage, reinsurance matters and other business litigation. Syed serves as the head of the firm’s insurance coverage practice. He has been admitted to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, US District Court for the District of Columbia and US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Experience
- Advised clients on available insurance coverage in connection with corporate transactions, including sales of asbestos liabilities.
- On behalf of global leader for electronic device repairs company, resolved business interruption losses related to Winter Storm Uri.
- Represented cedent in eight-day jury trial involving facultative reinsurance and disputes over allocation, primary policy limits, and umbrella policy coverage for defense costs.
- Advised clients on COVID-19 insurance claims for business interruption, contingent business income (CBI), extra expense, civil authority, ingress/egress, D&O, and general liability coverages.
- Represents clients in connection with disputes involving general liability, errors and omissions, and directors and officers policies, including coverage issues arising out of multi-district litigation related to claims from Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
- Advises clients in connection with product recall incidents, including claim submission, claim adjustment inquiries, indemnity payments, settlement negotiations, and coverage disputes.
- Counsels clients in connection with commercial property claims and litigation, including claims arising from the World Trade Center Attack and claims related to Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
- Represents clients in matters involving coverage for professional liability claims, including in litigation involving large nursing home care provider and several other insurers.
- Counsels clients concerning allocation of coverage among excess and primary carriers, including the availability of coverage for tens of thousands of asbestos lawsuits for multiple insureds and related entities.
- Advises clients seeking product contamination and food recall insurance, and manuscript endorsements.
- Represents clients in multi-million dollar reinsurance disputes in litigation and arbitrations involving follow the fortunes and follow the settlement doctrines, allocation disputes, rescission claims, and notice obligations.
- Secured anti-suit injunction for client in litigation arising from contamination and FDA recall incidents.
- Counsels clients in reinsurance recovery efforts under facultative and treaty business.
- Advises clients in connection with bad faith and extra-contractual claims related to insurance and reinsurance claims.
- Represents clients in various business matters, including tortious interference claim and contractual disputes.
- Represented client in insurance dispute in successful appeal to Ohio Supreme Court, which resulted in decision clarifying Ohio law on application of statute of limitations for professional liability claims.
- Advised manufacturer on resolving disputes related to recall insurance policies governed by New York law.
- Obtained summary judgment in client’s favor in dispute involving late notice issues under liability policy based on Georgia law.
- Successfully resolved claim involving additional insured coverage under liability policy governed by New York law.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Listed as a Litigation Star, District of Columbia, Benchmark Litigation, 2025
- Recommended for Insurance: Advice to Policyholders, Legal 500 United States, 2023-2024
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Insurance Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2021-2024
- Named to “Under 40 Hot List” by Benchmark Litigation, 2017-2019
Affiliations
Professional
- Chair, Pretrial Practice & Discovery Committee’s Programming Subcommittee, American Bar Association
- Chair, Minority Trial Lawyer Committee’s Programming Subcommittee, American Bar Association
- Co-Chair, Professional Liability Litigation Committee’s Other Professionals’ Liability Subcommittee, American Bar Association
- Member, Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee, Section of Litigation, American Bar Association
- Member, Section of Torts, Trial, and Insurance Practice, American Bar Association
- Member, Continuing Legal Education Committee, District of Columbia Bar
Insights
Legal Updates
- October 25, 2016Legal UpdateFifth Circuit Rules That Fraud Involving a Computer Is Not 'Computer Fraud' Under Crime Protection Policy
- July 26, 2016Legal UpdateA Tough Pill to Swallow for Insurers – Seventh Circuit Finds Defense Owed for State's Prescription Drug Suit
- July 6, 2015Legal UpdateSupreme Court of Texas Says EPA Cleanup Directive Is a "Suit" Under Commercial General Liability Insurance Policies
- June 29, 2015Legal UpdateFirst Circuit's Revival of Lost Policy Case Demonstrates That Policyholders Should Not Be So Quick to Give Up on Coverage
- April 15, 2015Legal UpdateWisconsin Supreme Court Finds Property Damage and Bodily Injury Caused By Natural Gas Explosion Covered Under Pollution Liability Policy
- April 9, 2015Legal UpdateGeneral Liability Insurer Must Defend West Virginia "Pill Mill" In Business Practices Suit Despite Alleged "Intentional" Conduct
- March 26, 2015Legal UpdateFlorida Federal Court Rejects Insurer's Attempt to Avoid Indemnity for Damage Caused by Construction Defects
- September 11, 2014Legal UpdateFourth Circuit Confirms Insurer Waived Right to Rescind Policy Based on Pre-Loss Knowledge that Certain Conditions to Coverage Had Not Been Met
- March 13, 2014Legal UpdateAdvertising Injury Coverage Applies Broadly to Include Unjust Enrichment Claim Causally Connected to General Liability Policy's Enumerated "Offenses"
- February 20, 2014Legal UpdatePolicyholder's Reformation Claims Jeopardized By Failure to Act Swiftly Following Loss
- January 7, 2014Legal UpdateLoss of Coverage Due to Insured's Failure to Obtain Consent to Settlement Illustrates The Importance of Obtaining Sound Coverage Advice Throughout The Claim Process
- December 10, 2013Legal UpdateGeneral Liability Insurer Must Defend Manufacturing Defect Claims; "Gist of the Action" Doctrine Rejected
- October 18, 2013Legal UpdateFederal Appeals Court Agrees That EPA Questionnaires and "PRP" Letters Constitute a "Suit," Triggering Coverage Under General Liability Policies
- October 14, 2013Legal UpdateInsurance Policy's Statutory Rights Exclusion Does Not Apply To Data Breach Claims
Events & Speaking Engagements
- January 28, 2021EventSpeakerProtections Available for Directors, Officers and Managers of Corporations and LLCs, ABA
- November 12, 2019EventPresenterIncident Response Management, 14th Annual API Cybersecurity Conference for the Oil & Natural Gas Industry, The Woodlands, Texas
- October 12, 2018EventSpeaker"Cybersecurity Incident Response – Best Practices for Corporate Counsel," Virginia Bar Association, 20th Annual Corporate Counsel Fall Forum
- September 14, 2018EventSpeakerHot Topics in Business Insurance: Tips for Securing Indemnity and Defense Costs Coverage for the Company, Officers, and the Board, ABA Business Law Section Annual Meeting 2018, Austin, TX
- July 28, 2017EventPresenterExamining the Restatement of the Law Liability Insurance, Florida RIMS Educational Conference 2017
- June 14, 2017EventSpeaker"Advising Clients About Cyber Risks and Cyber Insurance" CLE
- February 22, 2017EventSpeaker"What Every Litigator Should Know About Insurance and How It May Impact Your Case Strategy," CLE Program, DC Bar Conference Center
- November 17, 2016EventPresenter"Takeaways from New Discovery Rules to Employ in Arbitrations: The Company, Arbitrator, and Counsel Perspectives," 2016 ARIAS U.S. Fall Conference
- October 6, 2015EventPresenter"Demonstratives - A Picture Is Worth 100,000 Words," Litigation Strategies, Tactics, and Skills
- August 5, 2015EventPanelist"Reverse Bad Faith Claims: Should They Exist?," Law360 Twitter Discussion
Publications
- July 26, 2023PublicationCo-authorLegal Focus: Challenges of a catch-all phrase not catching it all, Insurance Day
- February 15, 2022Publication
- October 2020PublicationCo-author"Insurance Law in the District of Columbia," The District of Columbia Practice Manual 2020 Update
- January 2020Publication
- June 5, 2018PublicationCo-authorGuest Post: Del. TIAA Case May Reshape Disgorgement Claims Coverage, Law360
- August 30, 2017PublicationCo-authorThe Importance of Insurance Coverage for Commercial Drone Operations, Unmanned Aerial
- April 6, 2017PublicationCo-authorProtecting Company Assets With Cyber Liability Insurance, LexisNexis Legal News, Mealey's Emerging Insurance Disputes, Volume 22, Issue 07
- January 2017PublicationContributor
- July 16, 2015PublicationCo-authorInsurance for Product Recall Expenses, American Bar Association, Section of Litigation
- Winter 2014PublicationCo-authorPractical Advice for a Successful Legal Hold Program, American Bar Association Technology for the Litigator Newsletter
- July 2013PublicationCo-authorThe Duty to Settle and Its Variations, Insurance Coverage Litigation Newsletter, ABA Section of Litigation
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, cum laude, Notes Editor, George Mason University Civil Rights Law Journal, 2003
BS, George Mason University, 2000
Admissions
Virginia
District of Columbia
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
- AI and Emerging Technologies
- Appeals
- Blockchain and Digital Assets
- Crisis Management
- Energy Sector Security Team
- Litigation
- National Security
- Professional Liability
- Recall Insurance
- Reinsurance
- Financial Services
- Food Industry
- International Arbitration and Transnational Litigation
- Retail and Consumer Products