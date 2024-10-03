Susan is a first-chair trial lawyer and persuasive advocate for clients in high-stakes disputes in federal and state courts and arbitration proceedings. Susan represents a broad range of public companies, financial institutions, private equity, and other organizations in complex commercial disputes. Her multi-disciplinary litigation practice encompasses cross-border litigation, international arbitrations, and defending putative class actions, consumer and common law fraud, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, and intellectual property claims, among others, across industries including retail and consumer products, healthcare, and financial services. She has tried several cases to verdict in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, as well as in arbitrations.

After graduating from law school, Susan served as a law clerk to the Honorable Raymond J. Dearie, United States District Judge for the Eastern District of New York.