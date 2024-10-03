Susan L. Shin
Overview
Susan is a first-chair trial lawyer and persuasive advocate for clients in high-stakes disputes in federal and state courts and arbitration proceedings. Susan represents a broad range of public companies, financial institutions, private equity, and other organizations in complex commercial disputes. Her multi-disciplinary litigation practice encompasses cross-border litigation, international arbitrations, and defending putative class actions, consumer and common law fraud, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, and intellectual property claims, among others, across industries including retail and consumer products, healthcare, and financial services. She has tried several cases to verdict in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, as well as in arbitrations.
After graduating from law school, Susan served as a law clerk to the Honorable Raymond J. Dearie, United States District Judge for the Eastern District of New York.
Experience
- Obtained a full defense victory as lead trial counsel in a Hague Convention case in the Southern District of New York.
- Obtained a full defense jury verdict as lead trial counsel on behalf of a New York City teaching hospital, in an employment discrimination lawsuit in the Eastern District of New York.
- Served as court-appointed co-lead counsel in a multi-district litigation (MDL) in Oklahoma federal court on behalf of leading manufacturers of washing machines in 26 putative class actions alleging violations of consumer protection statutes and other claims.
- Obtained a full defense jury verdict for Barnes & Noble in a copyright infringement lawsuit in the Southern District of New York.
- Defeated a multi-billion dollar claim (sustained on appeal) brought against a prominent hedge fund defendant alleging violations of the New Jersey RICO Act, as well as securities violations, related to short selling of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. stock
- Served as trial counsel for Barnes & Noble in a patent infringement lawsuit in the Southern District of New York.
- Served as trial counsel for Barnes & Noble in a damages trial in the Southern District of New York, which resulted in negligible damages.
- Served as lead trial counsel to a luxury hospitality company in an arbitration of a breach of contract claim brought by a former senior executive.
- Served as trial counsel to a bank defendant in an RMBS action brought by a monoline insurer alleging representation and warranty breaches and improper servicing in the Southern District of New York.
- Represented an investment bank as plaintiff in a damages bench trial on breach of contract claims in the Southern District of New York, resulting in a multi-million dollar damages award for the client.
- Served as lead counsel on behalf of a hedge fund in an arbitration hearing brought by investors.
- Represented a hedge fund as plaintiff in a lawsuit against an insurance/variable annuity company and its directors involving claims of securities price manipulation, breach of fiduciary duty, misappropriation of trade secrets, and breach of contract, among others.
- Defended an investment management firm specializing in the acquisition and resolution of distressed residential mortgages against allegations of improper servicing and management in a civil dispute with the FDIC.
- Represented a large consumer bank in a whistleblower investigation by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) into residential mortgage loan servicing, modification and foreclosure practices, and Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP) compliance.
- Represented a claimant financial professional in a FINRA arbitration involving auction rate securities.
- Represented a mutual fund management company in class and derivative actions involving allegations of market timing and late trading.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Listed as a Litigation Star, New York, Benchmark Litigation, 2025
- Received the “Community Role Model” award from the Korean American Association of Greater New York, 2020
- Received the “Diversity & Inclusion Champion Award” from the New York City Bar Association, 2018
- Named a “Trailblazer Honoree” by the Korean American Lawyers Association of Greater New York, 2018
- Named as one of the “50 Outstanding Asian Americans in Business” by the Asian American Business Development Center, 2015
Affiliations
Professional
- Appointed to Commercial Division Advisory Council of the Supreme Court of the State of New York by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore
- Member, National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA), including service on NAPABA’s CLE Selection Committee
- Member, Asian American Bar Association of New York, including Board Member (2014-2015), President-Elect (2015-2016), and President (2016-2017)
- Board Member, New York City Outward Bound Schools
- Board Member, New York County Lawyers’ Association Foundation
Education
JD, Columbia Law School, Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, 2001
BA, Rutgers University, 1994
Admissions
New York
Pennsylvania
Courts
US District Court, Southern District of New York
US District Court, Eastern District of New York
US District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania
Clerkships
Honorable Raymond J. Dearie, United States District Judge for the Eastern District of New York