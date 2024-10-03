Sona’s practice focuses on commercial litigation. Sona is a litigator with experience in the areas of business torts, intellectual property, products liability, commercial contract, telecommunications, employment discrimination, civil rights, and personal injury. She has represented institutional and individual clients in federal and state courts, at the appellate and trial court levels, and in administrative proceedings. Sona has first- and second-chaired several jury and bench trials. Her experience also extends to white-collar criminal defense matters and government investigations. Before entering private practice, Sona served a two-year judicial clerkship with the Honorable Sylvia H. Rambo, Chief Judge, US. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Sona is admitted to the Supreme Court of the United States, US Courts of Appeals for the Fourth and Sixth Circuits, US District Courts for the Eastern District of Virginia, Western District of Virginia, Northern District of Illinois, and Northern District of Indiana