Soichi Arai

Soichi focuses his practice on international energy and infrastructure projects, particularly in the USA and the Asia Pacific region. Soichi has experience advising on a variety of matters and transactions in the energy sector, including projects, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and LNG sales. As he previously worked for a major Japanese trading house as an in-house lawyer where he mainly supported its energy business team, he is business-focused and well understands crucial negotiation points of energy related transactions.