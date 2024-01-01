Soichi Arai
Overview
Soichi focuses his practice on international energy and infrastructure projects, particularly in the USA and the Asia Pacific region. Soichi has experience advising on a variety of matters and transactions in the energy sector, including projects, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and LNG sales. As he previously worked for a major Japanese trading house as an in-house lawyer where he mainly supported its energy business team, he is business-focused and well understands crucial negotiation points of energy related transactions.
Experience
- Represented Kyuden International Corporation in connection with its acquisition of a 40% interest in a portfolio of 400MW solar power projects, encompassing a total of 28 solar generation facilities located across California, Idaho, and North Carolina in the United States, including performing legal due diligence, negotiation, and finalization of the Membership Interests Purchase Agreement, Limited Liability Company Agreement, Asset Management Agreement, and other related contracts, and provided assistance through the closing of the transaction.
- Representing a developer in connection with the capital raise and development of a green hydrogen and ammonia production facility in Tunisia designed for the export to European markets through existing and planned infrastructure, including negotiating the Shareholders Agreement and Joint Development Agreement.
- Representing a company based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in connection with a hydro-power project in Saudi Arabia.
- Representing a State Authority in the MENA region on the development and financing of a nuclear project.
- Representing a project company based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in connection with its development and financing of one of the largest petrochemical facilities in the world.
- Representing a Japanese nuclear company for its variety of international activities.
The following represents experience prior to joining the firm:
- Advised on the development of a LNG terminal project in Matabari, Bangladesh.
- Advised on a private bid M&A transaction for acquiring shares of a local gas company in Lagos, Nigeria.
- Advised on a number of master sales and purchase agreements for LNG sales transactions in the Asia Pacific region.
- Advised on a gas industrial park project involving one of the biggest Japanese energy utility companies in Dong Nai, Vietnam.
- Advised on the development of an asset purchase transaction of a gathering pipeline system in Ohio, United States.
- Advised on a dispute relating to decommissioning costs arising out of a natural gas field in Louisiana, United States.
- Advised on a litigation matter over an explosion involving a chemical plant in Houston, United States.
Education
LLM, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, with honors, 2019
Legal Apprentice, Legal Training and Research Institute of the Supreme Court of Japan, 2015
JD, Sophia University, 2013
LLB, Sophia University, 2011
Admissions
Japan (Bengoshi)
New York
Languages
- English
- Japanese