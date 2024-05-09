Sharon advises companies in complex commercial and technology transactions and assists her clients in related disputes. Sharon frequently handles issues related to intellectual property protection, product design, data use rights and data monetization, artificial intelligence, and technology solutions powered by today’s datacenters and hyperscalers, including solutions built for AdTech, FinTech, payments, and e-commerce.

Sharon also has foundational experience from earlier in her career with acquisitions, financings, joint ventures, and cross-border transactions valued at between $50 and $600 million, and current experience with supply chain and procurement processes, including experience with distribution and warehousing, especially where new technological solutions are being implemented. With broad transactional experience, she brings practical experience to business transactions.