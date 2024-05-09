Sharon Palmer Harrington
Overview
Sharon advises companies in complex commercial and technology transactions and assists her clients in related disputes. Sharon frequently handles issues related to intellectual property protection, product design, data use rights and data monetization, artificial intelligence, and technology solutions powered by today’s datacenters and hyperscalers, including solutions built for AdTech, FinTech, payments, and e-commerce.
Sharon also has foundational experience from earlier in her career with acquisitions, financings, joint ventures, and cross-border transactions valued at between $50 and $600 million, and current experience with supply chain and procurement processes, including experience with distribution and warehousing, especially where new technological solutions are being implemented. With broad transactional experience, she brings practical experience to business transactions.
Experience
- Represented a financial institution in the procurement of portfolio asset management software.
- Represented a leading supplier to the pharmaceutical industry in connection with its global outsourcing arrangements.
- Represented an insurance holding company in a managed service IT outsourcing valued at $27 million over five years and other commercial contracts with vendors.
- Assisted a defense contractor in disputes with its primary outsourced IT service provider.
- Represented financial institutions in the procurement of anti-money laundering and bank secrecy act technologies.
- Represented a leading pharmaceutical company in restructuring its global procurement contracts.
- Represented a cosmetic company in a global payroll outsourcing, as well as the procurement of SaaS solutions for e-commerce, including buy-now-pay-later payments, fraud prevention services, consumer engagement technologies, and social media integrations.
- Advised a multinational conglomerate in a global facilities management outsourcing with local agreements in foreign jurisdictions.
- Advised a fashion retailer on e-commerce SaaS solutions and advertising through rewards programs.
- Represented a quick service restaurant in the outsourcing of its IT help desk and other agreements with IT vendors.
- Assisted a private equity management company in its operational service agreements with vendors.
- Assisted a private equity management entity in transactions involving the use and licensing of proprietary data.
- Assisted a leading medical center in a license for a data sharing solution developed by the JV of a pharmaceutical company and technology company.
- Advised a multinational food company in international distribution agreements.
- Assisted a food retailer in the acquisition of a supply chain partner and a long-term cold storage warehousing arrangement with a REIT.
- Represented a joint venture and food products company in commercial contracts prior to the company hiring its first in-house counsel.
- Assisted a software company in a licensing agreement entered into to settle IP infringement claims.
- Assisted a power company in an agreement for website hosting services.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Outsourcing, Legal 500 United States, 2023-2024
Insights
Publications
News
Education
JD, Washington University in St. Louis School of Law, 2009
BA, University of Virginia, 2003
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia