Seyfi Can focuses his practice on international project finance transactions, with a particular emphasis on the power, infrastructure, mining, and oil and gas sectors. He counsels sponsors, developers, multilateral lending and development agencies, international financial institutions, export credit agencies, and commercial banks in project and international finance, including corporate and hybrid financings, as well as concession financings. Seyfi Can’s practice covers both developed and emerging markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and North America.

Legal 500 has described Seyfi Can as “incredibly knowledgeable” with “phenomenal social skills” that enable him to manage complicated situations effectively, and has noted he is “to the point and clear, which saves a lot of time and eﬀort for everyone,” as well as “diligent and a good listener, giving timely advice and thorough reviews of contracts.”