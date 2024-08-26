Scott Loader
Overview
Scott focuses his practice on energy and infrastructure transactions, and counsels international clients on sales and acquisitions, joint venturing, project development, and other commercial arrangements, in both developed and emerging markets. His experience includes advising clients with respect to large-scale energy infrastructure projects, solar PV projects, and transactions involving upstream production, storage, and transportation arrangements. Scott has acted for state-owned entities, local governments, and project developers in multiple jurisdictions across the Mediterranean and Africa. He specializes in project implementation and development, public procurement, and M&A transactions, with an emphasis on the energy sector, including oil and gas, LNG, and renewable energy.
Experience
- Advises the Cypriot state-owned gas company in connection with the supply of LNG to Cyprus and the procurement, development, and financing of the necessary infrastructure facilities. The project will require floating storage and regasification facilities to be permanently located in the Vasilikos Bay on the southern coast of Cyprus, mooring/berthing facilities, a pipeline connecting the regasification facilities to the receiving point onshore, and other facilities required for the operation of the system.
- Advised one of Europe’s leading solar PV project developers on the sale and acquisition of a number of solar PV projects, including:
- Sale of a solar PV portfolio in the UK to a leading investment fund;
- Sale of a solar PV portfolio in Romania to a state-owned power company;
- Sale of a 90 percent interest in a solar PV portfolio in Cyprus;
- Sale of a solar PV portfolio in Romania to a Greek-owned power company;
- Proposed sale of a solar PV portfolio in the UK to a leading solar developer and operator; and
- Acquisition of grid connection and project development rights in the UK.
- Advised a major global consultancy firm hired by a state-owned oil company on a proposed coal-to-liquid project in southern Africa.
- Advised a north African NOC on the drafting, negotiation, and execution of an incremental production sharing agreement, multiple flare gas and wastewater offtake agreements, and multiple master service agreements for well management services.
- Advised a multinational commodity trading and mining company on the disposal of assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
- Advised a state-owned oil company on the first-ever unitisation operation in the host country’s history.
- Advised on drafting an Energy Bill for Zanzibar. The process involved a review of the policy and regulatory framework for the energy sector through the new Energy Policy, preparation of regulations for licensing and tariff setting, and drafting the new Energy Bill.
- Advised a large petrochemical company on an international supply contract for polyethylene.
- Advised an international group on a concession agreement to extract gas from Lake Kivu, Rwanda.
- Advised a European conglomerate on investment in a number of oil and gas technology companies.
- Advised a Nigerian marginal field operator on the restructuring of its commercial arrangements with its JV partner and off-takers.
- Advised a mid-sized E&P company on the acquisition of a basket of producing and non-producing assets in the UK North Sea.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Association of International Energy Negotiators
News
Education
Legal Practice Course with commendation, The University of Law, 2015
Law LLB (Hons), The University of Manchester, 2014
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)