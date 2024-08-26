Scott focuses his practice on energy and infrastructure transactions, and counsels international clients on sales and acquisitions, joint venturing, project development, and other commercial arrangements, in both developed and emerging markets. His experience includes advising clients with respect to large-scale energy infrastructure projects, solar PV projects, and transactions involving upstream production, storage, and transportation arrangements. Scott has acted for state-owned entities, local governments, and project developers in multiple jurisdictions across the Mediterranean and Africa. He specializes in project implementation and development, public procurement, and M&A transactions, with an emphasis on the energy sector, including oil and gas, LNG, and renewable energy.