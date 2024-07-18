Sarah Pearce
Overview
Sarah’s practice covers a broad range of data privacy and data security issues in the UK and across Europe. Ranked by Chambers UK, she has extensive experience advising clients on privacy and data protection compliance issues, including those associated with international data transfers, conducting privacy impact assessments, and risk management associated with the collection and use of data (particularly in the context of leading-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence), and marketing-related issues. Sarah regularly advises clients on cybersecurity incident response, preparedness activities, and associated regulatory investigations and enforcement proceedings. Clients have said that “I love to work with her . . . She is business-driven and delivers everything efficiently.”
Sarah assists clients in identifying, evaluating and managing global privacy and information security risks and compliance issues. Sarah previously practiced in Paris and offers a broad pan-European perspective when advising clients. With a background in commercial contracts, Sarah routinely advises clients on the privacy and data security provisions of complex commercial and technology-related contracts, as well as those arising in the context of corporate transactions.
Sarah is a frequent author and speaker at international conferences on related privacy, cybersecurity and AI issues.
Experience
- Advising multiple major technology companies on global data privacy compliance and cybersecurity-related matters.
- Advising a broad range of multinational clients on AI governance issues, including developing standard contract terms and AI policies for compliance with the EU AI Act and other AI laws, frameworks and standards emerging globally.
- Advising on complex, cross-border cybersecurity incidents and data breaches and successfully handling investigations with the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and various EU supervisory authorities.
- Advising numerous multinational clients on global privacy compliance programs, including compliance with the EU and UK General Data Protection Regulations (GDPRs).
- Advising clients on their cross-border data transfer strategies and mechanisms to legitimize international data flows, including Binding Corporate Rule (BCR) applications, Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) and the EU-US Data Privacy Framework.
- Advising multiple clients on compliance regarding the use of cookies and other tracking technologies.
- Providing several investment firms with data privacy and cybersecurity advice, including the development of international data transfer strategies and the preparation of related contractual documentation.
- Providing advice on data privacy and AI compliance issues arising in the workplace privacy, including in respect of the implementation of employee monitoring tools and CCTV systems.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Data Protection, Privacy and Cybersecurity, Legal 500 UK, 2020, 2023-2025
- Recognized as a Leader in Data Protection & Information Law, Chambers UK, 2022-2024
- Recognized by Women in Business Law EMEA as a Leading Privacy and Data Protection Lawyer, 2022
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Global Data Commons International Task Force
- Officer of the Technology Committee, International Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
- 13 Minute ReadJuly 18, 2024Legal Update
- 13 Minute ReadFebruary 22, 2023Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- Event
- May 8, 2024EventSpeakerEU Privacy + Security Law Workshop, Privacy + Security Academy’s Privacy + Security Forum, George Washington University
- March 21, 2024EventSpeakerAligning Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Priorities with Business Objectives: Effective Strategies, Global GRC, Data Privacy & Cyber Security ConfEx
- January 17, 2024EventSpeakerData Privacy Week: Putting Consumers in Control of Their Personal Data, InfoSecurity Podcast
- March 2, 2023EventSpeakerFrom Safe Harbor to Privacy Shield to the Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework: The Saga Continues, Hunton Andrews Kurth Webinar
Publications
- Summer 2024Publication
- Publication
- May 9, 2024Publication
- May 2024Publication
- April 2024Publication
- February 21, 2024Publication
- January 31, 2024Publication
- November 2, 2023Publication
- October 17, 2023Publication
- July 26, 2023Publication
- July 3, 2023Publication
- June 19, 2023Publication
- April 10, 2023Publication
- October 31, 2022Publication
News
- October 31, 2024Media Mention
- October 24, 2024Media Mention
- October 21, 2024Media Mention
- October 17, 2024Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 17, 2024News
- Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 4, 2024News
- September 4, 2024Media Mention
- July 31, 2024Media Mention
- Media Mention
- May 16, 2024Media Mention
- May 14, 2024Media Mention
- April 12, 2024Media Mention
- February 13, 2024Media Mention
- January 24, 2024Media Mention
- January 24, 2024Media Mention
- December 8, 2023Media Mention
- November 6, 2023Media Mention
- November 6, 2023Media Mention
- October 30, 2023Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 26, 2023News
- October 12, 2023Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 10, 2023News
- September 27, 2023Media Mention
- June 19, 2023Media Mention
- June 18, 2023Media Mention
- June 12, 2023Media Mention
- May 24, 2023Media Mention
- Spring 2023Media Mention
- May 5, 2023Media Mention
- April 20, 2023Media Mention
- April 11, 2023Media Mention
- April 5, 2023Media Mention
- April 3, 2023Media Mention
- April 2023Media Mention
- March 29, 2023Media Mention
- February 2, 2023Media Mention
- January 26, 2023Media Mention
- January 10, 2023Media Mention
- December 21, 2022Media Mention
- November 30, 2022Media Mention
- November 28, 2022Media MentionQuoted, Financial firms chasing mirage? Biometrics, emotion AI may never work, UK Information Commissioner says, Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 26, 2022News
- September 27, 2022Media Mention
- September 19, 2022Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 7, 2022News
- September 7, 2022Media Mention
- September 8, 2022Media Mention
Education
LPC, The University of Law, Guildford, 1999
Maîtrise, Université Paris I: Panthéon Sorbonne, 1998
LLB, King’s College London, The Dickson Poon School of Law, 1998
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
Global Privacy and Cybersecurity Law Updates and Analysis