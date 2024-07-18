Sarah assists clients in identifying, evaluating and managing global privacy and information security risks and compliance issues. Sarah previously practiced in Paris and offers a broad pan-European perspective when advising clients. With a background in commercial contracts, Sarah routinely advises clients on the privacy and data security provisions of complex commercial and technology-related contracts, as well as those arising in the context of corporate transactions.

Sarah is a frequent author and speaker at international conferences on related privacy, cybersecurity and AI issues.