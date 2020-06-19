Ryan M. Bates
Partner
Overview
Ryan has distinguished himself as a nationwide litigator handling complex employment litigation, trade secret cases, and “bet the company” litigation. Ryan routinely conducts internal investigations and counsels nationwide clients on difficult compliance issues.
Experience
- Regularly defends employers against class actions and collective actions alleging exemption misclassification, independent contractor misclassification, off-the-clock claims, failure to provide meal and rest breaks, failure to provide accurate wage statements, and related wage and hour claims. For example:
- Defended health care client against collective action alleging off-the-clock work.
- Defended retail client against collective action alleging exemption misclassification.
- Defended health care client against collective action alleging exemption misclassification.
- Defended school system against collective allegation alleging independent contractor misclassification.
- Defended retail client against class action alleging failure to pay wages at termination.
- Defended technology client against collective action alleging exemption misclassification.
- Defended government contractor client against collective action alleging independent contractor misclassification.
- Defended health care client against class action for meal/rest break, overtime, and related claims.
- Defended manufacturing client against class action for meal/rest break, overtime, and related claims.
- Regularly defends employers against lawsuits arising under Title VII, Americans with Disabilities Act, Age Discrimination in Employment Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, and various state discrimination statutes.
- Routinely represents clients in high-profile trade secret litigation. For example:
- Represented a large pet food manufacturer in a case against a competitor and former executives for trade secret misappropriation, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duties, and related claims. The matter resulted in a preliminary injunction, permanent injunction, imposition of sanctions against the opposing party, and an award of nearly $600,000 in attorney fees and costs.
- Represented a manufacturing client in a case against a competitor and former executive for trade secret misappropriation, contract interference, breach of fiduciary duties, and related claims. The case resulted in a preliminary and permanent injunction order in client’s favor.
- Represented a manufacturing client in a matter against a former executive for trade secret misappropriation, breach of contract, and related claims.
- Litigated cases in state and federal courts of about 25 states, including Virginia, District of Columbia, Maryland, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
- Routinely conducts internal investigations into harassment, discrimination, employee misconduct, trade secret theft, and physical/sexual assaults.
- Has defended employers in over 200 administrative actions filed with the EEOC, Department of Labor, and state/local agencies in over 35 states.
- Regularly counseling clients on nationwide employment law issues including compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and state disability laws, Family and Medical Leave Act and state leave laws, federal and state wage and hour laws, trade secret protection, and implementing reductions-in-force.
- Regularly advises clients on labor and employment issues in conjunction with mergers and acquisitions.
- Regularly drafts executive employment agreements, severance agreements, employment handbooks, and bonus plans.
- In his spare time, Ryan represents victims of domestic violence seeking protective orders from their abusive partners
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Listed as a Future Star, District of Columbia, Benchmark Litigation, 2024-2025
- Recommended for Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense, Legal 500 United States, 2020-2024
- Named a Best Lawyer in Litigation–Labor and Employment, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2025
- Named one of Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s Leaders in the Law, 2022
-
Named one of Virginia Business magazine’s Legal Elite for Labor/Employment Law, 2020, 2022-2023
-
Listed as a Labor and Employment Star, District of Columbia, Benchmark Litigation, 2020-2024
- Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll, 2018 and 2020
- Recipient, Laurence E. Seibel Memorial Award for Excellence in the Study of Labor and Employment Law, 2007
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association, Labor and Employment Law Section
- Member and Past Program Chair, Virginia Bar Association, Labor and Employment Law Section
- Member, Fairfax Bar Association, Employment Law Section
- President, Legal Services of Northern Virginia, 2018-19
- Board of Directors, Legal Services of Northern Virginia, 2013-present
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
May 2020
Speaker
Brave New World: Virginia's New Labor & Employment Laws and How They Will Change the Game for Virginia Employers
March 5, 2020
Speaker
Pro Bono Protective Orders in Virginia Courts
Publications
Spring 2020
Author
Top Ten Wage and Hour Issues, New Perspectives, Association of HealthCare Internal Auditors
2010
Contributing Author
Employment Law in Virginia, Virginia CLE
2008-17
Contributing Author
International Labor and Employment Laws, ABA Section of Labor and Employment Law
Blog Posts
July 8, 2024
Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
Co-author
News
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, 2007
BA, University of Delaware, 2003
Admissions
District of Columbia
Maryland
Virginia