Rosemary Jay
Overview
Rosemary’s practice focuses on EU and UK data protection issues. Rosemary Jay is a senior consultant attorney at Hunton Andrews Kurth. She joined from Pinsent Masons LLP where she was head of the Information Law Practice. Prior to that she was the head of the Legal Office of the Data Protection Registrar (now the Information Commissioner) for 12 years. She has practiced in privacy law for over 30 years and is recognized as one of the top lawyers in the area of data protection in the UK, with Chambers and Partners recognizing her as a “Senior Statesperson” in 2021, and formerly a “Star Individual” in data protection. She advises on high-level privacy, data protection and confidentiality issues. Her practice covers all areas of information law. She has extensive experience advising on the UK Freedom of Information regime and also advises on interception, surveillance and monitoring under the Investigation of Regulatory Powers Act. Her clients include public bodies, multinationals and private organizations. She has advised non-EU states on the adoption and drafting of privacy laws.
Rosemary is author of Sweet & Maxwell’s Data Protection Law & Practice, a contributing editor to The White Book on data protection and an editor of the Encyclopedia of Data Protection and Privacy. She has worked with the Council of Europe and the European Commission on privacy issues in Europe and the Commonwealth Secretariat in West Africa. Rosemary speaks frequently and is a regular contributor to journals, conferences and workshops, as well as participating on a number of advisory committees in the area of privacy and data protection. She has a particular interest in training and the development of effective training materials, and worked with the Scottish government to develop training materials on the introduction of access law in Scotland.
Experience
- Carrying out numerous compliance reviews and programs for a wide range of clients, including major insurance companies, sporting bodies and construction businesses
- Advising major multi-nationals on data transfer outside the EEA
- Conducting international privacy compliance exercises for global clients
- Drafting privacy laws and instruments for non-EU jurisdictions
- Advising on and handling major data breach incidents
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
Listed for Risk Advisory: Data Protection, Privacy and Cybersecurity, Legal 500 UK, 2013-2025
- Recognized with the PICCASO Privacy Award for Achievement, PICCASO, 2022
- Recognized as one of the world’s leading practitioners of Who's Who Legal Thought Leaders: Data 2024, 2013-2024
- Leader in the Field, Data Protection, UK-wide, Senior Statesperson, 2016-2024, Star Individual, 2015, Band 1, 2011-2014, Chambers UK
- Selected for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom, Information Technology Law - Data Protection, Privacy & Data Protection Law, 2024
- Fellow of the British Computer Society
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Examination Committee of the ISEB/BCS Data Protection Certificate Board
- Member, Advisory Council of JUSTICE
- Member, Law Society of England and Wales
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
Challenging Inter-state Breaches of Privacy, Lexis®PSL IP & IT
News
Education
Faculty of Law, Manchester Metropolitan University, with distinction, 1979
BA, University of Hull, 1972
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)