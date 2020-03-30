As a valued team member of clients in the real estate and hospitality industries, Rori is able to leverage her understanding of their business concerns and objectives with her deep experience and current market knowledge to navigate her clients from term sheet to closing of complex commercial transactions. Recently, Rori has been speaking to clients and the real estate community on matters related to repurchase facilities, preferred equity transactions, as well as sharing the depth of her experience with both acquisitions and financings and offering guidance on these transactions.

She represents local and national developers, REITs, institutional equity investors, institutional and non-institutional lenders and hotel owners and operators with their commercial real estate development and finance transactions. These transactions involve a variety of asset types, including mixed-use development, office, retail, hotel, condominium, multifamily and residential and commercial property.

Working with clients across the United States, she assists both borrowers and lenders on financings, and hotel owners and operators on the negotiation of management and license agreements. Additionally, she partners with clients on real estate acquisitions, dispositions, workouts, and equity and debt participations, as well as sellers and borrowers in commercial mortgage loan repurchase and loan-on-loan facilities.

Rori is a frequent speaker and panelist on the hospitality industry and preferred equity transactions.