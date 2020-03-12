Bob’s practice focuses on complex commercial and IP litigation in the Norfolk, VA area. Bob has lived and litigated in the Norfolk, Virginia area for over 30 years including frequently appearing in the Eastern District of Virginia “Rocket Docket” and regional State courts and authoring an annual “Rocket Docket” article in Law360 for 10+ years. Bob managed Hunton’s Norfolk office for years and his practice includes high stakes commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation (trade secret, false advertising, trademark, copyright and patent), products liability defense, and other significant disputes in the Eastern District of Virginia “Rocket Docket” and elsewhere. Bob has received numerous awards recognizing his excellence in multiple litigation fields and has been named by Virginia Business to its annual “Power List” identifying Virginia’s top 500 business leaders since its inception.