Robert M. “Bob” Tata
Overview
Bob’s practice focuses on complex commercial and IP litigation in the Norfolk, VA area. Bob has lived and litigated in the Norfolk, Virginia area for over 30 years including frequently appearing in the Eastern District of Virginia “Rocket Docket” and regional State courts and authoring an annual “Rocket Docket” article in Law360 for 10+ years. Bob managed Hunton’s Norfolk office for years and his practice includes high stakes commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation (trade secret, false advertising, trademark, copyright and patent), products liability defense, and other significant disputes in the Eastern District of Virginia “Rocket Docket” and elsewhere. Bob has received numerous awards recognizing his excellence in multiple litigation fields and has been named by Virginia Business to its annual “Power List” identifying Virginia’s top 500 business leaders since its inception.
Experience
- In addition to first chairing cases like the ones listed below, Bob and his team are frequently hired as a “go to” local counsel for other national firms litigating IP and other significant cases in the Norfolk Division of the Eastern District of Virginia “Rocket Docket”.
- Frequently hired by the Commonwealth of Virginia to represent its public Colleges and Universities such as University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, James Madison University, and Old Dominion University in significant litigation matters.
- Won X-IT Products v. Walter Kidde, a copyright, trade dress, and patent trade secrets case, winning the then largest jury verdict in Virginia history ($116 million) which was the basis for a Harvard Business School Case Study which Bob presents at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.
- Won Lake Wright Hospitality, LLC v. Holiday Hospitality Franchising, Inc., et al., defeating $16 million hotel franchise claim on summary judgment in federal court and winning award of $868,000 in attorneys’ fees.
- Won DACS, Inc. v. Sierra Shelving, et al., winning patent portfolio, award of product, and $450,000 fee award, and shutting down competitive company in state court intellectual property dispute.
- Won certiorari to the United States Supreme Court in Garris v. Norshipco, a maritime wrongful death case and later won defense judgment at trial, earning selection as one of the “top ten” annual defense wins in Virginia Lawyers Weekly.
- Won Ballard v. Sony Pictures Entertainment, obtaining dismissal of copyright and Lanham Act case regarding the movie “The Wedding Planner,” which grossed $97 million.
- Won seven-figure settlement in Wood Logic v. Lehigh, a patent and trade secret case for the inventor of the “Woodpegger.”
- Won Matter of Earl Industries, B-309996, a $60 million bid protest at GAO overturning award of contract for repair of the Navy’s East Coast Frigate fleet.
- Resolved Turner Construction Company v. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, et al. on favorable terms for the Owner of $33 million construction dispute regarding Virginia Tech's football stadium after being hired by the Commonwealth of Virginia to represent the University.
- Statewide Coordinating Counsel, Fortune 100 pharmaceutical company, regarding high profile prescription drug litigation.
- Defended wide range of clients in employment law and defamation disputes.
- Represented maritime clients include shippers, shipowners, shipyards, terminals, and equipment manufacturers in all aspects of maritime law and asbestos defense.
- Defended numerous consumer fraud cases.
- Long history of public service including: Board of Visitors, Old Dominion University; Chairman, Virginia Beach General Assembly Delegation Judicial Endorsement Panel; Commissioner, Virginia Port Authority; Member, Greater Norfolk Corporation Board; Commissioner, Virginia Beach Resort Advisory Commission; and Captain and intelligence officer in the United States Naval Reserve.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as Lawyer of the Year for Trade Secrets Law and named a Best Lawyer for Litigation – Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets Law, Virginia, The Best Lawyers of America, 2024
- Recognized in “The Power List” as one of Virginia’s 500 “Most Powerful Leaders” among all statewide business leaders Virginia Business, 2020-2023
- Named one of the Top 10 Dynamic and Influential Commercial Litigation Lawyers in Virginia, Business Today, 2023
- One of the 100 Influential Leaders in Business in Coastal Virginia, CoVaBizMag, 2023
- Selected as Complex Commercial Litigation, Governments Investigations, and IP Litigation Lawyer of the Year in Virginia – 2022, Global Law Experts
- Named among Inside Business Annual Power List, The Virginian Pilot, 2021-2022
- Named among The 2022 Inside Business Power List The Next 65, Inside Business magazine, 2022
- Selected as Lawyer of the Year for Litigation – Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets Law, Virginia, The Best Lawyers in America, 2021
- Selected as Lawyer of the Year for Litigation – Intellectual Property, Virginia, The Best Lawyers in America, 2020
- Recognized as a Leader in Litigation: General Commercial, Virginia, Chambers USA, 2004-2023
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Business Litigation, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2006-2024
- Selected for inclusion as a “Best Lawyer,” Litigation – Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2007–2024
- Selected as a “2019 Top Rated Lawyer in Commercial Litigation,” American Lawyer Media and Martindale-Hubbell
- Recognized as a Leader in the Field of Intellectual Property and General Commercial Litigation, Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business, 2004-2019
- Named among the Legal Elite for Civil Litigation, Virginia Business magazine, 2018-2019
- Selected as a “2013 Top Rated Lawyer in Intellectual Property Law,” American Lawyer Media and Martindale-Hubbell
- Samaritan House, “100 Men Campaign” fighting domestic violence in Hampton Roads (2013, Inaugural Year)
- Founding Fellow, Litigation Counsel of America
- Virginia Beach Bar Association “Bar Service Award,” 2010
- Named among The Lawdragon 3000 Leading Lawyers in America, 2006
- AV® Peer Review Rated, Martindale-Hubbell
- Navy Football, Holiday Bowl Champion and set numerous school records as Navy placekicker
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Board of Visitors, Old Dominion University, 2013–2019
- Member, Board of Directors, Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia, 2015–present
- Member, Board of Directors, Greater Norfolk Corporation, 2016–2020
- Chairman, Judicial Endorsement Panel, Virginia Beach General Assembly Delegation, 2010–2021
- Past Chairman, Judicial Recommendation Panel, Virginia Beach Bar Association
- Past President, Virginia Beach Bar Association and recipient of 2010 “Bar Service Award”
- Triton, Virginia Beach Neptune Festival, 2012
- Member, Intellectual Property Law Section, Virginia State Bar
- Commissioner, Virginia Port Authority, 1997-2003
Insights
Legal Updates
November 12, 2024 - Intro to Business Law Seminar: Emergency Escape Ladder Case Record Verdict Lessons Learned, University of Virginia Darden School of Business
May-June 2015 - "The Last Voyage of Commander William Lewis Herndon," U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association "Shipmate"
October 31, 2021 Media Mention
Education
JD, University of Virginia, Raven Society, Executive Editor, Virginia Tax Review, Class Vice President, 1989
MBA, Old Dominion University, 1986
BS, United States Naval Academy, 1979
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia