Rob serves as the head of the firm’s Real Estate Capital Markets practice and Co-Head of the firm’s global Capital Markets practice. Rob’s practice focuses on capital markets, M&A transactions, and general corporate and securities matters, with a focus on REITs and other real estate-focused companies.

Rob is an experienced, nationally recognized lawyer with over 20 years of experience in advising public and private real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real estate companies on a broad range of capital markets, M&A, securities, governance and SEC compliance matters. Rob has represented parties related to many different types of REITs, including mortgage, retail, office, data center, health care, self-storage and industrial REITs. Rob has represented both issuers and underwriters in numerous capital markets transactions, including IPOs, follow-on offerings, 144A offerings and other private placements, as well as several REIT M&A transactions.

Rob is recognized as a leading lawyer in Chambers USA 2021-2024 for REITs. He is also recommended by Legal 500 US, 2017-2019 and 2022-2024, for REITs.

Additionally, since 2017, Rob has acted as outside corporate counsel on a pro bono basis to Project Destined, a national, real estate-focused non-profit organization dedicated to furthering education and diversity in underserved cities.