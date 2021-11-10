Robert K. Smith
Overview
Rob serves as the head of the firm’s Real Estate Capital Markets practice and Co-Head of the firm’s global Capital Markets practice. Rob’s practice focuses on capital markets, M&A transactions, and general corporate and securities matters, with a focus on REITs and other real estate-focused companies.
Rob is an experienced, nationally recognized lawyer with over 20 years of experience in advising public and private real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real estate companies on a broad range of capital markets, M&A, securities, governance and SEC compliance matters. Rob has represented parties related to many different types of REITs, including mortgage, retail, office, data center, health care, self-storage and industrial REITs. Rob has represented both issuers and underwriters in numerous capital markets transactions, including IPOs, follow-on offerings, 144A offerings and other private placements, as well as several REIT M&A transactions.
Rob is recognized as a leading lawyer in Chambers USA 2021-2024 for REITs. He is also recommended by Legal 500 US, 2017-2019 and 2022-2024, for REITs.
Additionally, since 2017, Rob has acted as outside corporate counsel on a pro bono basis to Project Destined, a national, real estate-focused non-profit organization dedicated to furthering education and diversity in underserved cities.
Experience
- Has been counsel in over 200 capital markets transactions for REITs or other real estate companies, including IPOs for both mortgage and equity REITs.
- Was REIT company counsel for the then largest ever non-rated public offering of preferred stock.
- Represents some of the largest publicly traded mortgage REITs, as well as small-cap REITs.
- Chambers USA states that Rob is known particularly for his experience in the mortgage REIT industry, and he has acted as company or underwriter’s counsel for a significant portion of all US listed mortgage REITs.
- Has acted as counsel in several public and private REIT M&A transactions.
- Has acted as an industry expert witness in REIT-related proceedings.
- Has represented underwriters in numerous securities offerings by REITs, including IPOs and follow-on offerings.
- Represents numerous public REITs on ongoing SEC reporting and related disclosure, securities laws and governance matters.
- Represented the Manager and management team in the REIT internalization of a publicly traded REIT with over $130 billion in assets. Has also represented public REITs in the externalization of management.
- Has represented various funds and other entities making investments in REITs and other real estate companies, including in the office, industrial, mortgage and medical office spaces (including an anchor investor in a $600 million 144A offering by a private medical office REIT).
- Assisted several publicly traded REITs with rescue financing and related matters during the market turmoil experienced by companies during the initial stages of the COVID pandemic.
- Represented the Manager in the acquisition of the management contract of a publicly traded REIT.
- Represented the underwriters in a registered preferred stock offering by a non-exchange traded REIT.
- Represented a private mortgage company in its initial $250 million 144A offering.
- Regularly advises boards of directors and committees on various corporate matters (including shareholder activist matters), including audit and compensation committees.
- Represented a micro-cap REIT in the negotiation of employment and consulting arrangements for the retiring Executive Chairman of the Board.
- Acted as company counsel in multiple private tender offers for high-yield bonds for a mortgage company.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Capital Markets - Debt Offerings (2023-2024), Capital Markets - Equity Offerings (2018, 2023-2024), Capital Markets - High-Yield Debt Offerings (2024) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) (2017-2020, 2022-2024), Legal 500 United States
- Recognized as a Leader in REITs, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2021-2024
Education
JD, SUNY Buffalo Law School, magna cum laude, Note and Comment Editor, The Buffalo Law, 2001
BA, St. Bonaventure University, cum laude, 1998
Admissions
District of Columbia
Maryland
Areas of Focus
Hunton's Rob Smith chats with Cedric Bobo, CEO and Founder at Project Destined.