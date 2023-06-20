Robert T. Dumbacher
Overview
Bob’s practice focuses on representing and advising employers in complex labor relations and employment planning and disputes, including trade secrets/non-compete disputes and wage and hour issues. Bob has obtained numerous positive results in litigated matters, including large-scale labor relations matters and restrictive covenants disputes, one of which was the groundbreaking relief under Georgia’s recently passed Restrictive Covenants Act. Bob believes it is important for employers to proactively think about how to avoid or mitigate the risks of litigation and works closely with clients on these issues. He prides himself in being extremely responsive to client needs.
Bob also enjoys working with businesses and individuals to help them reach their goals on transactional matters without the need for litigation or excessive adversarialism. Bob is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Labor and Employment Law Section and the Atlanta Bar Association. He is admitted to practice before the US District Court for the Northern and Middle Districts of Georgia, US Courts of Appeals for the District of Columbia, the Second Circuit, the Seventh Circuit and the Eleventh Circuit, and the Georgia Superior Courts.
Bob volunteers with the Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta to support non-profit organizations that assist communities in Georgia. He also serves on the board of a local preschool. He is a contributing author to the Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives blog.
Experience
- Regularly represents clients before the National Labor Relations Board, including prosecution and defense of unfair labor practice charges. Experience also includes litigating a compliance proceeding in which back pay award and related damages of over $50 million was sought.
- Counsels clients subjected to union organizing campaigns and coordinated corporate campaigns. Has counseled clients in several industries to successful results in several union organizing campaigns conducted under National Labor Relations Board’s expedited election rules.
- Handles appeals of agency rulings, including those from the National Labor Relations Board. Has successfully participated in four successful appellate actions including Board rulings, including two as lead counsel.
- Provides in-person training to clients on labor relations issues.
- Represents clients with unionized workforces at labor arbitrations, in collective bargaining negotiations and resolving other workplace issues in a constructive manner.
- Represents employers under investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Department of Labor and state agencies.
- Represents employers in wage and hour and equal employment opportunity litigation, including in complex class litigation.
- Represented national food processing company in multiple putative class and collective actions alleging violations of the FLSA and state wage and hour laws.
- Advises management in developing compliance and preventative employment strategies under relevant federal and state laws, including Title VII, the FLSA, and the National Labor Relations Act.
- Regularly represents businesses and individuals in disputes and negotiations regarding restrictive covenants and other agreements and has recovered substantial economic and non-economic relief on behalf of business and individual clients.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
-
Listed as a Litigation Star (2025) and a Labor and Employment Star (2020-2024), Georgia, Benchmark Litigation
- Named Best Lawyer in Litigation–Labor and Employment, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2025
- Selected to the Class of 2025, Leadership Atlanta
- Named among the Legal Elite for Labor & Employment Law, Georgia Trend magazine, 2022
- Selected as a Rising Star for Employment & Labor, Atlanta Magazine and Georgia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2016-2022
Affiliations
Civic
- Volunteer, Guardian Ad Litem, Fulton County Juvenile Court
Insights
Legal Updates
- 11 Minute ReadJune 20, 2023Legal Update
- 11 Minute ReadJanuary 11, 2023Legal Update
- February 19, 2020Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- February 29, 2024Event
- May 16, 2023Event
- March 19, 2019EventSpeaker“Restrictive Covenants Litigation”, State Bar of Georgia Annual Business Litigation CLE, Atlanta, GA
- March 7, 2017Event
- June 29, 2011EventSpeakerLorman Seminar, FLSA
Publications
- January 10, 2024Publication
- July-August 2023Publication
- July 11, 2023Publication
- January 2023Publication
- December 14, 2022Publication
- November 15, 2021Publication
- September 17, 2021Publication
- September 8, 2021Publication
- August 11, 2021Publication
- July 2021Publication
- April 1, 2021Publication
- February 12, 2021Publication
- February 5, 2021Publication
- September 28, 2020Publication
- September 28, 2020Publication
- July 28, 2020Publication
- July 27, 2020Publication
- June 22, 2020Publication
- June 2, 2020Publication
- May 27, 2020Publication
- May 21, 2020Publication
- May 5, 2020Publication
- February 24, 2020Publication
- August 21, 2018Publication
- April 2, 2018Publication
- October 15, 2010PublicationCo-author5th Circuit: FLSA Applies to Temporary Guest Workers Following Katrina, HR Magazine (Online)
- July 9, 2010PublicationCo-author7th Circuit: Damages Award to Nursing Home Housekeeper for Retaliation, HR Magazine (Online)
- December 30, 2009PublicationCo-authorD.C. Circuit: Security Company Owner May Pursue Claim over Concealed Firearms, HR Magazine (Online)
- October 2, 2009PublicationCo-author2nd Circuit: Dismissal of Caucasian Employee’s Discrimination Claims Reversed, HR Magazine (Online)
- August 1, 2009Publication
- June 12, 2009PublicationCo-authorD.C. Circuit: DOT Drug-Testing Rule Upheld, HR Magazine (Online)
- March 6, 2009PublicationCo-author4th Circuit: Pension Plan Administrator Failed to Notify Participants of Changes, HR Magazine (Online)
- December 19, 2008PublicationCo-author2nd Circuit: Limitations Period Started When Seniority Lost, HR Magazine (Online)
Blog Posts
- November 11, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- October 7, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- October 1, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- September 26, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- July 31, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- July 30, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor PerspectivesCo-author
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor PerspectivesCo-author
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
News
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 3, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadApril 25, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 3, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 26, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 5, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 22, 2022News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 15, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 15, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 22, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 12, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 15, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 5, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 12, 2014News
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 2008
BA, Political Science, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with distinction, 2005
Admissions
Georgia
Courts
Georgia Superior Court
US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Seventh Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit
US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit
US District Court, Northern District of Georgia
US District Court, Middle District of Georgia