Bob’s practice focuses on representing and advising employers in complex labor relations and employment planning and disputes, including trade secrets/non-compete disputes and wage and hour issues. Bob has obtained numerous positive results in litigated matters, including large-scale labor relations matters and restrictive covenants disputes, one of which was the groundbreaking relief under Georgia’s recently passed Restrictive Covenants Act. Bob believes it is important for employers to proactively think about how to avoid or mitigate the risks of litigation and works closely with clients on these issues. He prides himself in being extremely responsive to client needs.

Bob also enjoys working with businesses and individuals to help them reach their goals on transactional matters without the need for litigation or excessive adversarialism. Bob is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Labor and Employment Law Section and the Atlanta Bar Association. He is admitted to practice before the US District Court for the Northern and Middle Districts of Georgia, US Courts of Appeals for the District of Columbia, the Second Circuit, the Seventh Circuit and the Eleventh Circuit, and the Georgia Superior Courts.

Bob volunteers with the Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta to support non-profit organizations that assist communities in Georgia.  He also serves on the board of a local preschool. He is a contributing author to the Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives blog.

  • Regularly represents clients before the National Labor Relations Board, including prosecution and defense of unfair labor practice charges. Experience also includes litigating a compliance proceeding in which back pay award and related damages of over $50 million was sought.
  • Counsels clients subjected to union organizing campaigns and coordinated corporate campaigns. Has counseled clients in several industries to successful results in several union organizing campaigns conducted under National Labor Relations Board’s expedited election rules.
  • Handles appeals of agency rulings, including those from the National Labor Relations Board. Has successfully participated in four successful appellate actions including Board rulings, including two as lead counsel.
  • Provides in-person training to clients on labor relations issues.
  • Represents clients with unionized workforces at labor arbitrations, in collective bargaining negotiations and resolving other workplace issues in a constructive manner.
  • Represents employers under investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Department of Labor and state agencies.
  • Represents employers in wage and hour and equal employment opportunity litigation, including in complex class litigation.
  • Represented national food processing company in multiple putative class and collective actions alleging violations of the FLSA and state wage and hour laws.
  • Advises management in developing compliance and preventative employment strategies under relevant federal and state laws, including Title VII, the FLSA, and the National Labor Relations Act.
  • Regularly represents businesses and individuals in disputes and negotiations regarding restrictive covenants and other agreements and has recovered substantial economic and non-economic relief on behalf of business and individual clients.

  • Listed as a Litigation Star (2025) and a Labor and Employment Star (2020-2024), Georgia, Benchmark Litigation

  • Named Best Lawyer in Litigation–Labor and Employment, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2025
  • Selected to the Class of 2025, Leadership Atlanta
  • Named among the Legal Elite for Labor & Employment Law, Georgia Trend magazine, 2022
  • Selected as a Rising Star for Employment & Labor, Atlanta Magazine and Georgia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2016-2022

  • Volunteer, Guardian Ad Litem, Fulton County Juvenile Court

JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 2008

BA, Political Science, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with distinction, 2005

Georgia

Georgia Superior Court

US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Seventh Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit

US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit

US District Court, Northern District of Georgia

US District Court, Middle District of Georgia

