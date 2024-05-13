From 2004 to 2012, Rob held various business and legal roles at Lehman Brothers both prior and subsequent to its bankruptcy. Pre-bankruptcy, he was responsible for originating, structuring and closing mortgage, mezzanine and construction financing, equity investment and line of credit transactions in Lehman’s Global Real Estate Group. Post-bankruptcy, he served as a Managing Director at LAMCO LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Lehman created after its bankruptcy filing), where he led several teams responsible for the asset management, restructuring and workout of $3+ billion in real estate positions owned by the Lehman estate.

As evidenced below, Rob cuts a wide and important swath in the real estate industry, transactionally and geographically.