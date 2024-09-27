Robert Bohannon

In Virginia, he has represented a myriad of clients before the Virginia General Assembly since 2014, with a particular emphasis on transportation (including funding, railroads, and construction), environmental, entertainment, retail, and local government issues.

Robb supports clients on a variety of measures including drafting legislation, testifying before legislative committees and subcommittees, lobbying state legislators, developing and implementing legislative strategies, developing and administering clients’ political action committees, and developing and implementing grassroots and grasstops strategies on local, state and national levels.