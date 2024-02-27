Rich Warren has experience advising clients in connection with mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, corporate governance and general commercial matters. Rich handles all aspects of middle market mergers and acquisitions transactions for both strategic and financial buyers and sellers. He has extensive experience advising clients in connection with complex cross-border transactions.

Rich is the firm’s go-to lawyer on transactional insurance products for the M&A market, including representations and warranties insurance. Each year, Rich advises dozens of buyers and other parties with respect to transactional insurance including negotiating policy terms and integrating insurance solutions into the larger transaction structure.

In the past year, Rich has advised numerous accounting firms and private equity investors with respect to accounting firm alternative practice structures whereby private equity investors acquire a majority equity interest in an accounting firm’s nonattest business. This novel and complicated transaction structure has grown in popularity and generated significant interest among private equity investors and potential accounting firm targets.

Rich has been heavily involved in all aspects of swine and dairy derived renewable natural gas projects including related joint venture and M&A transactions, project development, finance and offtake arrangements.

Rich’s clients include businesses in the financial services, consumer products manufacturing and retail industries. In addition to large-and medium-sized corporate clients, he represents several large private equity funds. His diverse client base spans the United States and jurisdictions around the world, with a specific focus on clients and transactions with significant Virginia and Texas components. Rich practiced at a large corporate law firm in Toronto, Canada, before joining Hunton in 2007.