Rich Warren has experience advising clients in connection with mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, corporate governance and general commercial matters. Rich handles all aspects of middle market mergers and acquisitions transactions for both strategic and financial buyers and sellers. He has extensive experience advising clients in connection with complex cross-border transactions.
Rich is the firm’s go-to lawyer on transactional insurance products for the M&A market, including representations and warranties insurance. Each year, Rich advises dozens of buyers and other parties with respect to transactional insurance including negotiating policy terms and integrating insurance solutions into the larger transaction structure.
In the past year, Rich has advised numerous accounting firms and private equity investors with respect to accounting firm alternative practice structures whereby private equity investors acquire a majority equity interest in an accounting firm’s nonattest business. This novel and complicated transaction structure has grown in popularity and generated significant interest among private equity investors and potential accounting firm targets.
Rich has been heavily involved in all aspects of swine and dairy derived renewable natural gas projects including related joint venture and M&A transactions, project development, finance and offtake arrangements.
Rich’s clients include businesses in the financial services, consumer products manufacturing and retail industries. In addition to large-and medium-sized corporate clients, he represents several large private equity funds. His diverse client base spans the United States and jurisdictions around the world, with a specific focus on clients and transactions with significant Virginia and Texas components. Rich practiced at a large corporate law firm in Toronto, Canada, before joining Hunton in 2007.
Represented Cohen & Company in connection with formation of alternative practice structure and investment in nonattest business by Lovell Minnick Partners.
- Represented Smithfield Foods in the creation of Align Renewable Natural Gas, a $250 million joint venture with Dominion Energy that will capture waste methane from hog farms and convert it into renewable natural gas, reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.
- Represented Cherry Bekaert in connection with formation of alternative practice structure and strategic investment by Parthenon Capital.
- Represented Smith + Howard in connection with formation of alternative practice structure and strategic investment by Broad Sky Partners.
- Represented Smithfield Foods, Inc.’s joint venture, Monarch Bio Energy, in connection with an investment by TPG Capital through its Rise Climate Fund.
- Named a Lawyer of the Year for Corporate Governance Law (Richmond, VA), The Best Lawyers in America, 2025
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Corporate Governance Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2025
- “Rising Star,” Virginia Super Lawyers magazine, 2009
- Member, American Bar Association
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, Law Society of Ontario
- Central Virginia Legal Aid Society
- Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Advice to tax-exempt organizations on corporate and commercial matters.
TPG Rise Climate Accelerates Renewable Energy Development with Investment in Monarch Bioenergy Joint Venture, Business Wire
LLM, University of Virginia School of Law, 2007
JD, University of Toronto Faculty of Law, Senior Business Editor, Faculty of Law Review, 2000
BA, History and Political Science, McMaster University, summa cum laude, 1996
Virginia
Ontario
Texas