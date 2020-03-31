C. Randolph Sullivan
Overview
Randy represents management in all aspects of employer-employee relations. Randy’s practice focuses on employment litigation in federal and state courts and administrative practice before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the National Labor Relations Board, representation of management in labor issues, and advice to management, human resources professionals, and in-house counsel on all aspects of employer-employee relations.
Randy also provides practical, interactive workplace training to management, supervisory, and non-supervisory employees. He is a contributing author to the Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives Blog.
Randy served as a Judicial Clerk to the Honorable Richard L. Williams, US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia from 1993-1994.
Experience
- Substantial litigation practice in areas including equal employment opportunity and employment discrimination, sexual harassment, defamation, wrongful discharge and other workplace torts, employment contracts, non-compete and trade secret litigation, and the Family and Medical Leave Act.
- Significant experience advising and representing clients in traditional labor matters, including union organizing campaigns and representation elections, defense of unfair labor practice charges, arbitration proceedings, advice on labor-management relations and union avoidance, and collective bargaining negotiations.
- Advised companies on the WARN Act, Older Worker Benefit Protection Act, and other labor, employment and employee benefit issues in the context of reductions in force and sales/acquisitions of businesses.
- Advised companies with respect to employment agreements, non-competition provisions/agreements, personnel policies, executive terminations, and severance packages.
- Advised companies regarding handling and investigating complaints of sexual (and other forms of) harassment and defended against such claims in federal court.
- Significant experience training managers and supervisors in risk management and effective employee relations related to sexual harassment, discrimination, hiring, discipline, performance management, managing a unionized workforce, and maintaining union-free status.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
Blog Posts
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, summa cum laude, Editor-in-Chief, University of Richmond Law Review, 1993
BS, University of Virginia, 1987
Admissions
Virginia
Clerkships
- US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia