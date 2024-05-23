Overview

Rachael’s practice focuses on counseling clients in the financial services industry through all phases of operation, including product development and formation, licensing and registration, marketing, and the implementation of business practices in compliance with consumer protection laws and regulations. Rachael also advises investment banks, private equity firms, and other institutions in connection with potential investments, acquisition targets, and strategic partnerships involving financial products and services.

As former in-house counsel at one of the world’s leading technology companies, Rachael possesses an understanding of client needs from both legal and business perspectives.  She has firsthand knowledge of regulatory and enforcement trends that impact a variety of fintech products and services.

  • Represented investment bank in a first-of-its-kind financing transaction involving collateral originated on blockchain.
  • Assisted digital bank with the development and launch of the first-ever bitcoin rewards checking account.
  • Prepared agreements, terms, and disclosures for loans, credit cards, rewards and incentives programs, and other financial products.
  • Assisted clients with obtaining and maintaining licenses required to conduct consumer and commercial lending and servicing activities.
  • Advised financial service providers in developing compliant business practices involving the use of consumer data and consumer financial information.
  • Performed regulatory compliance due diligence in connection with investments and acquisitions related to financial products.

  • Recommended for FinTech, Legal 500 United States, 2024

  • April 2023
    GSB Digital Banking School: Foundation & Compliance
  • June 16, 2022
    U.S. Fintech Landscape (Business, Legal and Regulatory Issues), Independent Community Bankers of America
  • October 20, 2020
    FCRA Trends Impacting Furnishers’ Compliance Obligations, Independent Community Bankers of America
  • October 10, 2019
    Independent Community Bankers of America Webinar: Anything Old is New Again: Recent Trends in Fair Lending, Overdraft, Flood Insurance, and Consumer Protection, Dallas, TX

JD, University of Mississippi School of Law, 2013

BA, University of Virginia, 2010

District of Columbia

Texas

Virginia

