Rachael’s practice focuses on counseling clients in the financial services industry through all phases of operation, including product development and formation, licensing and registration, marketing, and the implementation of business practices in compliance with consumer protection laws and regulations. Rachael also advises investment banks, private equity firms, and other institutions in connection with potential investments, acquisition targets, and strategic partnerships involving financial products and services.

As former in-house counsel at one of the world’s leading technology companies, Rachael possesses an understanding of client needs from both legal and business perspectives. She has firsthand knowledge of regulatory and enforcement trends that impact a variety of fintech products and services.