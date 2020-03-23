Pierce focuses his practice on appellate matters in state and federal courts, including representing individuals and corporations in all stages of litigation. A former law clerk, Pierce has experience working through all stages of a matter, with a focus on issues and appeals litigation. He also maintains an active pro bono practice.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Pierce served as a law clerk for Judge Deborah L. Cook of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. In that role, Pierce worked on several complex appeals, gained insight into federal court decision making, and honed legal research and writing skills.

Pierce graduated from Washington University School of Law, where he served as a notes editor of the Washington University Law Review and co-authored appellate briefs as a member of the school’s Appellate Clinic. Pierce also served as a legal intern to the Honorable Cleo E. Powell of the Supreme Court of Virginia.

Before attending law school, Pierce taught high school mathematics, including two years as a Teach for America corps member in New Orleans, Louisiana.